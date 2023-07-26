Unleashed Brands Names Justin Waltz as New Senior VP of Franchise Operations for Premier Martial Arts

Franchise Industry Expert Strengthens Leadership Team for #1 Children's Fitness Brand

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands is continuing to build the leadership team for portfolio brand Premier Martial Arts (PMA), a franchise that specializes in teaching karate, krav maga and kickboxing for children and adults. Justin Waltz has been named the company's new Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. Other brands within the Unleashed Brands platform include Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, Class 101, and XP League.

Waltz brings a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of the franchise industry to Premier Martial Arts. Prior to joining the brand, Waltz held the positions of Managing Director of Franchise Operations at Level 5 Capital Partners, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, and Vice President of Franchise Operations at Big Blue Swim School, a youth enrichment brand and Level 5 portfolio company. In his dual role, Waltz translated the company vision to strategic and operational plans while driving world class culture for the team of corporate staff, franchisees and vendors.

In his role of Senior VP of Franchise Operations, Waltz will assume a magnitude of franchisee-focused responsibilities with Premier Martial Arts. This includes spearheading the PMA new studio opening processes and performance and aiding existing franchisees through enhanced training. Waltz will also lead PMA communications and franchisee events, crafting impactful strategies that will strengthen relationships between franchisees and partners.

"We are excited to welcome Justin to PMA Nation and into the Unleashed Brands family. His expertise in the franchise industry is unmatched and will be key in developing a high level of franchisee training, and engagement," said Scott Thompson, Brand President of Premier Martial Arts. "With Justin's unwavering dedication to PMA's mission of "Empowering Kids Through Martial Arts", we are confident he will seize new opportunities for franchisees that will charter a new path towards long-term revenue growth, profitability, and success."

Premier Martial Arts' purpose is to provide the skills needed to help its students succeed in life, such as confidence, focus, self-esteem, and physical well-being. Our studios have certified, professional instructors that are trained in modern martial arts teaching techniques and skills. The organization was founded in 2004 and quickly grew to more than 70 locations in the United States, Canada, and Great Britain. In 2018, the company began franchising and now has more than 270 open locations.

To learn more about Premier Martial Arts and its franchising opportunities, visit premiermartialartsfranchise.com.

About Premier Martial Arts

Premier Martial Arts empowers lives through Martial Arts and helps students find confidence, strength, and focus to live their best life and understand their true worth. The brand's studios have certified, professional instructors that are trained in modern teaching techniques and martial arts skills. Founded in 2004, the brand has already sold 700 franchises and continues to expand in new communities. For more information including franchise opportunities, please visit www.premiermartialarts.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

