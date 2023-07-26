Meta Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"We had a good quarter. We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I've seen in a while with Llama 2, Threads, Reels, new AI products in the pipeline, and the launch of Quest 3 this fall," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended June 30,
In millions, except percentages and per share amounts
2023
2022
% Change
Revenue
$ 31,999
$ 28,822
11 %
Costs and expenses
22,607
20,464
10 %
Income from operations
$ 9,392
$ 8,358
12 %
Operating margin
29 %
29 %
Provision for income taxes
$ 1,505
$ 1,499
— %
Effective tax rate
16 %
18 %
Net income
$ 7,788
$ 6,687
16 %
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
$ 2.98
$ 2.46
21 %
Second Quarter 2023 Operational and Other Financial Highlights
- Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 3.07 billion on average for June 2023, an increase of 7% year-over-year.
- Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.88 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 6% year-over-year.
- Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 2.06 billion on average for June 2023, an increase of 5% year-over-year.
- Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 3.03 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 3% year-over-year.
- Ad impressions and price per ad – In the second quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 34% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 16% year-over-year.
- Revenue – Revenue was $32.0 billion, an increase of 11% year-over-year, and an increase of 12% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.
- Costs and expenses – Total costs and expenses were $22.61 billion, an increase of 10% year-over-year. This includes accrued legal expenses of $1.87 billion and restructuring charges of $780 million in the second quarter of 2023.
- Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $6.35 billion for the second quarter of 2023.
- Share repurchases – We repurchased $793 million of our Class A common stock in the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, we had $40.91 billion available and authorized for repurchases.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities – Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $53.45 billion as of June 30, 2023. Free cash flow was $10.96 billion in the second quarter of 2023.
- Long-term debt – Long-term debt was $18.38 billion as of June 30, 2023.
- Headcount – Headcount was 71,469 as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of 14% year-over-year. Approximately half of the employees impacted by the 2023 layoffs are included in our reported headcount as of June 30, 2023.
Restructuring
Beginning in 2022, we initiated several measures to pursue greater efficiency and to realign our business and strategic priorities. As of June 30, 2023, we have substantially completed planned employee layoffs while continuing to assess facilities consolidation and data center restructuring initiatives.
A summary of our restructuring charges, including subsequent adjustments, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 by major activity type is as follows (in millions):
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Facilities
Severance
Data Center
Total
Facilities
Severance
Data Center
Total
Cost of revenue
$ 9
$ —
$ (51)
$ (42)
$ 67
$ —
$ (220)
$ (153)
Research and development
159
136
—
295
643
455
—
1,098
Marketing and sales
43
218
—
261
180
222
—
402
General and administrative
36
230
—
266
164
413
—
577
Total
$ 247
$ 584
$ (51)
$ 780
$ 1,054
$ 1,090
$ (220)
$ 1,924
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded total restructuring charges of $705 million and $1.64 billion under our FoA segment, respectively, and $75 million and $286 million under our RL segment, respectively. These charges lowered our operating margin by two percentage points and three percentage points for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and our diluted EPS by $0.25 and $0.61 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.
CFO Outlook Commentary
We expect third quarter 2023 total revenue to be in the range of $32-34.5 billion. Our guidance assumes a foreign currency tailwind of approximately 3% to year-over-year total revenue growth in the third quarter, based on current exchange rates.
We anticipate our full-year 2023 total expenses will be in the range of $88-91 billion, increased from our prior range of $86-90 billion due to legal-related expenses recorded in the second quarter of 2023. This outlook includes approximately $4 billion of restructuring costs related to facilities consolidation charges and severance and other personnel costs. We expect Reality Labs operating losses to increase year-over-year in 2023.
While we are not providing a quantitative outlook beyond 2023 at this point, we expect a few factors to be drivers of total expense growth in 2024 as we continue to invest in our most compelling opportunities, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse.
- First, we expect higher infrastructure-related costs next year. Given our increased capital investments in recent years, we expect depreciation expenses in 2024 to increase by a larger amount than in 2023. We also expect to incur higher operating costs from running a larger infrastructure footprint.
- Second, we anticipate growth in payroll expenses as we evolve our workforce composition toward higher-cost technical roles.
- Finally, for Reality Labs, we expect operating losses to increase meaningfully year-over-year due to our ongoing product development efforts in augmented reality/virtual reality and investments to further scale our ecosystem.
We expect our full-year 2023 capital expenditures to be in the range of $27-30 billion, lowered from our prior estimate of $30-33 billion. The reduced forecast is due to both cost savings, particularly on non-AI servers, as well as shifts in capital expenditures into 2024 from delays in projects and equipment deliveries rather than a reduction in overall investment plans.
Looking ahead, while we will continue to refine our plans as we progress throughout this year, we currently expect total capital expenditures to grow in 2024, driven by our investments across both data centers and servers, particularly in support of our AI work.
Absent any changes to U.S. tax law, we expect the tax rate for the rest of the year to be similar to the second quarter of 2023.
In addition, we continue to monitor the active regulatory landscape. With respect to EU-U.S. data transfers, we saw a positive development with the European Commission's adoption of a final adequacy decision, which allows us to continue to provide our services in Europe. This is good news, though broadly speaking, we continue to see increasing legal and regulatory headwinds in the EU and the US that could significantly impact our business and our financial results.
About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: the impact of macroeconomic conditions on our business and financial results, including as a result of geopolitical events; our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; changes to the content or application of third-party policies that impact our advertising practices; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives, including our metaverse efforts; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy, legislative, and regulatory concerns or developments; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage our scale and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 27, 2023, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is July 26, 2023, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.
We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:
Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.
Purchases of property and equipment; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.
For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$ 31,999
$ 28,822
$ 60,645
$ 56,729
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
5,945
5,192
12,054
11,197
Research and development
9,344
8,690
18,725
16,397
Marketing and sales
3,154
3,595
6,198
6,907
General and administrative (1)
4,164
2,987
7,049
5,347
Total costs and expenses
22,607
20,464
44,026
39,848
Income from operations
9,392
8,358
16,619
16,881
Interest and other income (expense), net
(99)
(172)
(19)
213
Income before provision for income taxes
9,293
8,186
16,600
17,094
Provision for income taxes
1,505
1,499
3,102
2,942
Net income
$ 7,788
$ 6,687
$ 13,498
$ 14,152
Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:
Basic
$ 3.03
$ 2.47
$ 5.24
$ 5.21
Diluted
$ 2.98
$ 2.46
$ 5.18
$ 5.19
Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to Class A
and Class B common stockholders:
Basic
2,568
2,704
2,577
2,714
Diluted
2,612
2,713
2,604
2,729
(1)
The second quarter 2023 general and administrative expenses include accrued legal expenses of $1.87 billion, which mostly relate to the fine imposed by the Irish Data Protection Commission in the ongoing data transfers matter and the adoption of new fining guidelines by the European Data Protection Board. This resulted in a $1.30 billion increase in accruals related to our ongoing legal proceedings compared to the same period in 2022.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 28,785
$ 14,681
Marketable securities
24,661
26,057
Accounts receivable, net
12,511
13,466
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,603
5,345
Total current assets
69,560
59,549
Non-marketable equity securities
6,208
6,201
Property and equipment, net
87,949
79,518
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,955
12,673
Intangible assets, net
856
897
Goodwill
20,659
20,306
Other assets
8,501
6,583
Total assets
$ 206,688
$ 185,727
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 3,093
$ 4,990
Partners payable
772
1,117
Operating lease liabilities, current
1,396
1,367
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
24,660
19,552
Total current liabilities
29,921
27,026
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
16,440
15,301
Long-term debt
18,382
9,923
Other liabilities
7,912
7,764
Total liabilities
72,655
60,014
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
69,159
64,444
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,106)
(3,530)
Retained earnings
67,980
64,799
Total stockholders' equity
134,033
125,713
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 206,688
$ 185,727
META PLATFORMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 7,788
$ 6,687
$ 13,498
$ 14,152
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,623
1,979
5,147
4,135
Share-based compensation
4,060
3,351
7,111
5,850
Deferred income taxes
(1,137)
(453)
(1,757)
(1,016)
Impairment charges for facilities consolidation
232
—
1,002
—
Other
212
189
204
(33)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,424)
(522)
1,122
2,035
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(54)
(435)
767
138
Other assets
37
(25)
67
(132)
Accounts payable
(51)
237
(1,155)
(645)
Partners payable
(116)
73
(356)
(33)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
5,290
1,180
5,624
1,943
Other liabilities
(151)
(64)
33
(122)
Net cash provided by operating activities
17,309
12,197
31,307
26,272
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,216)
(7,572)
(13,058)
(13,013)
Proceeds relating to property and equipment
82
44
101
170
Purchases of marketable debt securities
(717)
(2,220)
(803)
(6,288)
Maturities and sales of marketable debt securities
1,816
3,159
2,351
8,626
Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets
(83)
(363)
(527)
(1,216)
Other investing activities
(85)
(7)
(10)
(17)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,203)
(6,959)
(11,946)
(11,738)
Cash flows from financing activities
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(1,692)
(1,002)
(2,701)
(1,927)
Repurchases of Class A common stock
(898)
(5,233)
(10,263)
(14,739)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net
8,455
—
8,455
—
Principal payments on finance leases
(220)
(219)
(484)
(452)
Other financing activities
(353)
(109)
(231)
(105)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
5,292
(6,563)
(5,224)
(17,223)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(14)
(550)
71
(698)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
17,384
(1,875)
14,208
(3,387)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
12,420
15,353
15,596
16,865
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$ 29,804
$ 13,478
$ 29,804
$ 13,478
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed
consolidated balance sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 28,785
$ 12,681
$ 28,785
$ 12,681
Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
165
228
165
228
Restricted cash, included in other assets
854
569
854
569
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$ 29,804
$ 13,478
$ 29,804
$ 13,478
META PLATFORMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Supplemental cash flow data
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$ 1,102
$ 2,139
$ 1,507
$ 2,641
Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
$ —
$ —
$ 182
$ —
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$ 3,845
$ 4,543
$ 3,845
$ 4,543
Acquisition of businesses in accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other liabilities
$ 217
$ 43
$ 217
$ 43
Settlement of convertible notes in exchange of equity securities in other current assets
$ —
$ 131
$ —
$ 131
Other current assets through financing arrangement in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$ 14
$ 214
$ 14
$ 214
Repurchases of Class A common stock in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$ —
$ 70
$ —
$ 70
Segment Results
We report our financial results for our two reportable segments: Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL). FoA includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. RL includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content.
The following table presents our segment information of revenue and income (loss) from operations:
Segment Information
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue:
Advertising
$ 31,498
$ 28,152
$ 59,599
$ 55,150
Other revenue
225
218
430
433
Family of Apps
31,723
28,370
60,029
55,583
Reality Labs
276
452
616
1,146
Total revenue
$ 31,999
$ 28,822
$ 60,645
$ 56,729
Income (loss) from operations:
Family of Apps
$ 13,131
$ 11,164
$ 24,351
$ 22,647
Reality Labs
(3,739)
(2,806)
(7,732)
(5,766)
Total income from operations
$ 9,392
$ 8,358
$ 16,619
$ 16,881
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In millions, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP revenue
$ 31,999
$ 28,822
$ 60,645
$ 56,729
Foreign exchange effect on 2023 revenue using 2022 rates
274
1,089
Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect
$ 32,273
$ 61,734
GAAP revenue year-over-year change %
11 %
7 %
Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change %
12 %
9 %
GAAP advertising revenue
$ 31,498
$ 28,152
$ 59,599
$ 55,150
Foreign exchange effect on 2023 advertising revenue using 2022 rates
269
1,075
Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect
$ 31,767
$ 60,674
GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change %
12 %
8 %
Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change %
13 %
10 %
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 17,309
$ 12,197
$ 31,307
$ 26,272
Purchases of property and equipment, net
(6,134)
(7,528)
(12,957)
(12,843)
Principal payments on finance leases
(220)
(219)
(484)
(452)
Free cash flow
$ 10,955
$ 4,450
$ 17,866
$ 12,977
