H World Announces Preliminary Q2 Operating Results

HONG KONG, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H World Group Limited ("H World" or "the Group", NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) announced its preliminary results for hotel operations in the second quarter ended 30 June 2023 ("Q2 2023").

As of 30 June 2023, H World operates 8,750 hotels with 844,417 rooms in 18 different countries. For the Legacy-Huazhu business, the RevPAR recovered significantly to 121% of the 2019 level, benefiting from the strong recovery of demand for domestic travel. The RevPAR in April, May and June 2023 recovered to 127%, 115% and 123% of the 2019 levels, respectively. The hotel closures were mainly attributed to closures that were carried over due to the impact of COVID-19, and continuous effort to eliminate lower-quality and underperforming economy hotels. Legacy-Huazhu opened 374 new hotels, which was broadly in line with growth expectations. Meanwhile, Legacy-Huazhu maintained strong growth in new hotel signings, reaching over 1,000 new hotels during this quarter, which reflected the rising confidence level of franchisees.

Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries ("DH" or "Legacy-DH"), driven by an increase in the ADR, recorded restorative growth in Q2 2023, with RevPAR having recovered to 111% of the 2019 level.

As a leading player in the hotel industry, H World has maintained a steady momentum of growth as it continues to seek certainty in a market full of uncertainties. The Group has been adhering to a sustainable quality growth strategy and has continued to expand its hotel network through its anchor brands in the economy and midscale segments. Moreover, its multi-brand strategy in the upper midscale segment has also experienced the same boost in growth. Through the continued upgrades made to the platforms organization and digital operation systems, better products and services were consistently made to its customers and franchisees, leading the hotel industry to experience new vitality. In addition, H World continues to fulfil its social responsibility as an industry leader and to create value in the areas of sustainable development, social welfare and talent cultivation, to create sustainable and high-quality growth for investors and the entire ecosystem and bring long-term stable returns to shareholders.

