LOCH Technologies Appoints AT&T Executive Matt Wickline as VP of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LOCH Technologies, a leading provider in wireless attack surface management, is announcing the appointment of Matthew Wickline as Vice President of Sales. This appointment underpins the key need for process and scale to meet customer needs as we see growth in the commercial and government verticals.

"I am excited to join LOCH and look forward to leveraging my skills and experience to drive growth," said Matt Wickline .

Matt Wickline brings a wealth of experience to the position, with a 25-year-long career in sales and marketing. Before joining our team, Mr. Wickline held senior leadership roles at AT&T Cybersecurity, where he developed and executed innovative sales strategies that propelled significant revenue growth and expansion. Matt has a bachelor's degree in Economics from Southern Illinois University (SIU) and maintains CISSP and CCNA certifications.

"Matt is the ideal fit for this crucial role within our company," said Garry Drummond, Founder & CEO of LOCH Technologies. "With Matt's strong leadership skills and in-depth understanding of the sales process, we are confident he will help us achieve our objectives. Matt's strategic vision and experience in our industry make him the perfect candidate to strengthen our sales team and our presence across our markets."

"I am excited to join LOCH Technologies and look forward to leveraging my skills and experience to drive business growth and make a significant impact. The team's passion for innovation and dedication to customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with mine, and I am honored to be a part of it," said Matt.

LOCH is a global leader in wireless attack surface threat monitoring. The company provides actionable RF intelligence across cellular 4G/5G, broad-spectrum IoT, and Wi-Fi devices such as Bluetooth and BLE to help organizations improve security posture and reduce risk. Every wireless device needs to be visible and secure, regardless of what type of device it is, what protocol it uses, and who owns it - the invisible threat. This guides everything we do and why LOCH aims to secure and enable the new world of wireless innovation, driving the next generation of digital transformation.

