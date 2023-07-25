Lessening Loneliness Among Older Adults Amid Surgeon General's Advisory

Brookdale Senior Living Focuses on Fostering Friendships, Nurturing Deeper Relationships

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living, the largest senior living provider in the country, is highlighting the importance of building meaningful connections and fostering friendships ahead of International Friendship Day on July 30, 2023.

Recently, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory citing an epidemic of loneliness and isolation. Brookdale recognizes that engaging in social connection and nurturing deeper relationships is increasingly important to the overall well-being of our residents.

The advisory cites, "lacking social connection can increase the risk for premature death as much as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day." According to studies cited in the advisory, isolation, loneliness and poor social support can even lead to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

At Brookdale, we understand just how much friendships enhance purpose, create engagement opportunities and give us a sense of belonging.

"At Brookdale, our associates, residents, families and community partners are doing their part to create and nurture connections," said Sara Terry, Senior Vice President of Resident and Family Engagement.

Brookdale implements a strategy to help foster relationships in each community through listening, learning and connecting with meaning. Terry added, "We have long understood the desire for meaningful connections, however, that is more apparent now than ever."

Through Brookdale's continued efforts to discover new opportunities for resident engagement, we are helping facilitate friendships based on passions, experiences and aspirations.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 673 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2023, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. For more Brookdale news, go to news.brookdale.com

