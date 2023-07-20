Innovid Appoints Software Ops Veteran Jeff Austin as Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations

Former Stackline VP to spearhead revenue operations for independent converged TV advertising platform

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV across linear, CTV and digital, today announced the hire of Jeff Austin as Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations.

In this role, Austin will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing revenue-generating processes and platforms, aligning Innovid's strategic functions across sales, marketing, customer success, and operations to maximize revenue growth and efficiency.

With nearly 20 years of experience across sales, marketing, and operations, Austin joins Innovid from Stackline, where he served as VP, Business Operations. Specializing in high-growth cloud software companies, he has successfully spearheaded revenue-driving efforts and efficient go-to-market strategies – leveraging his expertise in operational optimization to ensure efficient and profitable growth across the customer experience.

"The connected TV advertising technology industry continues to experience monumental change, rewarding innovation that addresses market challenges within an environment focused on value creation and performance," said Dave Helmreich, Chief Commercial Officer at Innovid. "Jeff has a proven track record of accelerating revenue growth, building high-performing teams, and brings a wealth of expertise and passion that will be invaluable as we continue to support our customers through the next phase of industry disruption and growth.

"I'm joining Innovid at a pivotal time as dollars continue to shift toward digital video formats, putting the company in an ideal position to drive impactful outcomes for clients in today's increasingly complex converged TV landscape," said Austin. "I look forward to helping Innovid maximize the opportunity in front of them by continuously improving the effectiveness of our team's interactions with customers in realizing the future of TV."

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

