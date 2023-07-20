Grand Opening Ceremony of SJSemi's J2B Fab: First Batch of Domestic Equipments Fuels Expansion of 3D Multi-Die Integration Packaging Project

JIANGYIN, China, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20, 2023, SJ Semiconductor (Jiangyin) Co. ("SJSemi") held a ceremony for the move-in of the first batch of production equipments in its newly built J2B plant. This marks the timely completion and operation of the Phase II manufacturing expansion project at SJSemi's Jiangyin production base, as well as the steady progress of its 3D Multi-Die integration packaging project with a total investment of 1.2 billion US dollars, ushering in a new stage of development.

The first batch of equipments moved in covers the main process steps for advanced wafer-level packaging, including exposure, development, electroplating, cleaning, plasma sputtering, thinning and polishing, testing and measurement. It is worth mentioning that the equipment for SJSemi's initial 12-inch mid-end bumping production line in 2015 was entirely sourced from overseas suppliers. However, the first batch of tools for the 3D Multi-Die integration packaging line solely comes from domestic equipment manufacturers.

Adhering to the principles of maintaining the technology leadership, ensuring first-class product quality, and providing excellent manufacturing services, SJSemi works closely with its supply chain partners, continuously improving supply chain diversity to enhance the resilience of its high-performance Multi-Die integration packaging business. This enables SJSemi to better meet the long-term visible, stable, and reliable service requirements of its global customers.

The move-in of the first batch of equipments signifies the official delivery and operation of the J2B plant, effectively ensuring the company's capacity expansion and further technological innovation and development. "We will actively collaborate with domestic suppliers and continue to open up procurement of overseas equipment, ensuring supply chain security and striving to provide reliable and satisfying services to global customers." said Mr. Cui Dong, Chairman and CEO of SJSemi.

"With the progress of the Phase II Project and the continuous capacity expansion, we look forward to much larger-scale and higher-level cooperation with global suppliers!" said Mr. Wu Wei, Vice President of the supply chain management.

About SJSemi

SJ Semiconductor Corporation (SJSemi) is a dedicated Middle-End-Of-Line (MEOL) foundry service provider for 3D Multi-Die integration packaging. Starting with the advanced 12-inch bumping and RDL, SJSemi aims to offer first-class MEOL manufacturing and testing services and develop the advanced 3D Multi-Die Integration technology and solutions. It is committed to providing a convenient one-stop service to supply high quality and efficient chips for domestic and international customers, as well as help strengthening their global competitiveness. SJSemi's headquarter is located in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province, China with branch offices in Shanghai, China and Santa Clara, USA.

