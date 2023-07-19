Right Time Group Acquires Calgary based Knight Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning

Leading Canadian HVAC Operator Continues Western Expansion

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time"), Canada's leading home services provider, announced today the acquisition of Calgary, Alberta-based Knight Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning ("Knight" or the "Company"), expanding its growth in Western Canada. Since 1970, Knight has been providing exceptional plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services in Calgary and the surrounding areas. Management and employees of the Company will join the Right Time team and continue to serve their customers and community. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Knight is the 20th acquisition completed by Right Time as part of its continued growth strategy. "We are proud to welcome the Knight team to Right Time," said CEO Craig Goettler. "The Wandler family and their team have built a legacy in the Calgary area that we look forward to continuing for years to come."

The community of Calgary has embraced Knight heartily over the past 50 years; honouring the Company with multiple consumer awards year after year. The company also holds a decades-long A+ rating with the BBB. "Since 1970 we have provided quality customer service to Calgarians and neighbouring communities," said Bernie Wandler. "After three generations of our family serving our community, Right Time was a fantastic choice to continue our legacy and take Knight to the next level for our team and customers."

Right Time is continuously looking to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada. Interested owners are encouraged to contact Curtis Budgell at the coordinates below or visit the website to request more information.

Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

Right Time is the leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time now operates out of 26 locations in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia with over 1,400 employees, and provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca.

Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing companies in partnership with management. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $8.9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

