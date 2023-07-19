Nanjing Agricultural University established the Consortium for Innovations in Agricultural Education and Research in Asia

NANJING, China, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 17, the Consortium for Innovations in Agricultural Education and Research in Asia (CIAERA), initiated by Nanjing Agricultural University (NAU), was officially established in Sanya, Hainan. Concurrently, 2023 Asia Hub Annual Meeting was held. More than 200 representatives from over 60 domestic and foreign universities, institutes, and enterprises in Asia gathered together to discuss topics related to agricultural science and education innovation, and to jointly create a brighter future for Asian agriculture.

The CIAERA, proposed by NAU, received positive responses from agricultural universities, institutes, and enterprises across Asia. The vision of CIAERA is to create a hub of innovation through collaborations, to leverage the strengths of universities and institutions for sustainable agriculture, to promote regional prosperity, and to enhance the well-being of people in Asia.

During the inauguration, the CIAERA was officially established, with 52 members, including China Agricultural University, Northwest A&F University, Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, IPB University in Indonesia, and Kasetsart Univeristy in Thailand. The Secretariat of the CIAERA will be based at Nanjing Agricultural University.

At the conference, the attending representatives recognized the significance of strengthening close cooperation among Asian countries in the fields of agricultural education and technology, actively inheriting the fine tradition of exchanging agricultural civilizations in Asia. This collaboration is essential for promoting agricultural development, ecological construction, economic prosperity, and the sharing of civilization among Asian countries. It will contribute to the continuation of the new brilliance in Asian agricultural development.

From the July 18 to the 19, the 2023 Asia Hub Annual Meeting will hold seven academic sub-forums focusing on topics including "Water for Food Security", "Climate Change", "Land Use, Land Cover, and Soil Research in the Asian Region", "Natural Disaster Monitoring, Mitigation, and Response", "One Health", and "Joint Training". These sub-forums aim to gather the strengths of Asian agricultural institutions, innovate the cultivation model of high-level talents in the agricultural field, jointly address agricultural challenges faced by Asia and the world, and promote sustainable agricultural development in Asia and the globe.

