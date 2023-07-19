Crossroads Treatment Centers Adds Dr. Jerome Adams to Board

Respected physician and former U.S. Surgeon General to help guide treatment initiatives

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Treatment Centers (Crossroads) has added Dr. Jerome Adams to its Board of Directors.

MED Visit to PPHS South Bend (PRNewswire)

Crossroads Treatment Centers (Crossroads) has added Dr. Jerome Adams to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Adams was the 20th U.S. Surgeon General and a prior member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He is currently a Distinguished Professor in the Departments of Pharmacy Practice and Public Health at Purdue University, where he is a Presidential Fellow and the Executive Director of the University's Health Equity Initiatives.

As U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Adams was the operational head of the 6,000-person U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Dr. Adams is a licensed anesthesiologist with a master's degree in public health. Prior to becoming Surgeon General, he led the Indiana Department of Health. As Indiana State Health Commissioner, he managed a $350 million budget, directed more than 1,000 employees, and led Indiana's response to Ebola, Zika, and the HIV crisis.

Dr. Adams also worked with the Indiana governor and state legislature to legalize syringe service programs in Indiana. He has partnered with and assisted multiple organizations as they navigate the opioid epidemic, increasing rates of chronic disease, the impacts of rising suicide rates in the U.S., and how businesses can become better stewards in promoting community health.

"Dr. Adams has been a leading, authoritative voice in the medical community, working to address America's most pressing health challenges," says Dr. Rupert McCormac IV, Founder and CEO of Crossroads. "He particularly understands the challenges involved with addressing the health equity gaps in access to quality care and will be invaluable to Crossroads as we continue to help to reduce the barriers to treatment for those with substance use disorder."

About Crossroads Treatment Centers

Since 2005, Crossroads has been at the forefront of treating patients with opioid use disorder. Currently operating more than 110 clinics across 9 states (GA, KY, NJ, NC, PA, SC, TN, TX, and VA), we are a family of doctors, nurse practitioners, counselors, and professionals dedicated to providing the most accessible and highest quality treatment options to combat the growing opioid epidemic.

Contact: Crystal Fuller Morley, Vice President of Marketing & Communications

cmorley@ctc.care

(615) 294-5768

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crossroads Treatment Centers