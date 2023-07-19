CARFAX TEAMS WITH HYUNDAI AND KIA ON ANTI-THEFT MEASURES

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a nationwide increase in the theft of Hyundai and Kia vehicles as a result of viral online videos, CARFAX is partnering with those automakers to provide consumers with detailed information about how they can further secure their vehicles – for free.

The automakers are offering consumers free steering-wheel locks or a free software upgrade, and CARFAX estimates more than 4.9 million owners still need one of those. CARFAX is helping to spread the word by highlighting this issue on its Vehicle History Reports.

"We're proud to work with Hyundai and Kia to make these cars and SUVs less of a target for car thieves," said Faisal Hasan, General Manager for Data at CARFAX. "By highlighting this important software upgrade on CARFAX Vehicle History Reports, we're making consumers aware that help is available and free. And that's both for the cars they own as well as any cars they're considering buying."

Consumers shopping for a used Hyundai or Kia can see whether the vehicle they're interested in has had the software work done by checking out the free Vehicle History Reports that come with each CARFAX used-car listing.

Background

These vehicles – model years 2010 through 2022 that have keyed ignitions – include certain anti-theft mechanisms designed to secure the vehicle but do not include an engine immobilizer. Viral videos on social media have shown how to break into these cars and drive them off, and thefts have increased nationwide. The software fix updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on, according to NHTSA.

Fifteen states have 100,000 or more of these vehicles on the road:

California: 506,000

Florida: 502,000

Texas: 433,000

Pennsylvania: 227,000

Ohio: 215,000

N.Y.: 211,000

Georgia: 192,000

Illinois: 189,000

North Carolina: 178,000

New Jersey: 143,500

Arizona: 142,000

Virginia: 132,000

Tennessee: 116,000

Alabama: 101,500

Maryland: 100,000

Models Involved

Hyundai Models

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2018-2021 Veloster

2018-2022 Accent

2018-2022 Kona

2019 Santa Fe XL

2020-2021 Venue

2020-2021 Palisade

Kia Models

2010-2022 Soul

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Forte

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage

2021-2022 K5

Both automakers began adding immobilizers to all new vehicles in late 2021. Get more details here.

Editor's note: Interviews with an expert from CARFAX are available at any time, including number of affected vehicles in all 50 states, and localized numbers for the Top 30 markets. Please contact Patrick Olsen at PatrickOlsen@carfax.com.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

