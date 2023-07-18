Northwell Health Integrates Aidoc's Enterprise AI Platform into 17 of its New York State Hospitals

The Aidoc clinical AI platform will connect the entire health system to support expedited time to treatment, enhance patient outcomes and optimize care resources.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, a pioneering force in clinical AI, today announced an agreement with Northwell Health to enable an enterprise-wide clinical AI strategy across 17 of its New York state hospitals. Northwell Health – New York's largest care provider serving more than two million patients annually – is taking groundbreaking steps to enhance its system-wide healthcare capabilities with Aidoc's AI operating system (aiOS™), which optimizes clinical workflows at points of care throughout the patient journey. It supports efficient allocation of care resources by integrating AI algorithms into customizable clinical workflows and activating clinicians across service lines to deliver timely care interventions and next-best actions.

"The current health care climate continues to be defined by increasing costs and workforce burnout requiring new approaches to maintaining exceptional quality through optimizing efficiency," said Sophy Lu Barbieri, senior vice president and chief information officer, Northwell Health. "Time efficiency remains of utmost importance in today's health care landscape, whether it's delivering care or making a diagnosis. When planning to implement AI, the key drivers are seamless integration with existing infrastructure, the ability for rapid deployment in a consistent manner and to optimize the use of IT talent. In addition, workflow must be optimized so care teams remain focused on delivering outstanding care."

There is growing recognition from health systems that an enterprise-wide AI platform that runs effectively in any clinical setting and activates numerous AI applications at once can drive significant impact – both clinical and financial. Aidoc's proprietary aiOS™ is the first-of-its-kind technology, helping facilities overcome challenges common to AI implementation, including integration with existing clinical systems, data management and reporting, while being flexible enough to grow and scale as patient care needs evolve.

"Northwell's commitment to leveraging AI innovations ensures that each patient receives the appropriate level of attention to support their healthcare journey. This relationship continues their industry leadership in delivering exceptional and customer-centric healthcare services," stated Elad Walach, CEO at Aidoc. "By embracing a comprehensive AI strategy, Northwell is delivering a holistic strategy that propels success by maximizing resources and managing patients comprehensively across the entire organization."

The enterprise agreement with Aidoc includes 13 FDA-cleared AI algorithms powering Aidoc's software for triage, quantification and care coordination of acute medical cases, designed to optimize each step for clinicians across the patient journey. This includes identifying potential abnormalities through image analysis; triaging the case in a radiologist workflow; activating the corresponding cross-specialty care teams to collaborate on treatment immediately; and driving patient follow-up after discharge to connect the dots of care.

In clinical practice, the suite of AI algorithms for medical imaging and care coordination has demonstrated the ability to make an impact in critical areas of care delivery and operations across numerous large health systems:

Care resources : Helping reduce patients' period of stay in the hospital by up to two days . : Helping reduce patients' period of stay in the hospital by up to

Patient outcomes : Reducing the time to getting a patient access to treatment for those diagnosed with a hemorrhagic stroke by 55% . : Reducing the time to getting a patient access to treatment for those diagnosed with a hemorrhagic stroke by

Care team efficiency : Expediting the time to treatment for an acute disease by up to seven hours . : Expediting the time to treatment for an acute disease by up to

Patient management: Annual cost savings of $4.5 million on prevented readmissions at a 1,000-bed healthcare facility.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 83,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Our clinically proven AI solutions eliminate silos, increase efficiencies, and improve outcomes by delivering critical information when and where care teams need it leading to immediate collective action. Built on Aidoc's proprietary aiOS™, we analyze and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Used in more than 1,000 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc has the most FDA clearances (13) in clinical AI and its AI-based solutions cover 75 percent of patient populations, enabling physicians to make informed decisions based on real-time data. Aidoc AI is always on, running in the background to change the foreground. Visit Aidoc.com to see how we are connecting all points of care with always on AI.

