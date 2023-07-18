IPSY Announces Vanessa Hudgens as Latest Icon Box Curator

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY , the world's biggest beauty subscription powerhouse, announced today the launch of Icon Box by Vanessa Hudgens. The actress, singer, and producer turned entrepreneur is taking the beauty industry by storm as the co-founder of KNOW Beauty . Now she's bringing her newfound beauty philosophy—which has come a long way since her High School Musical days—to her thoughtfully curated Icon Box.

"After all my years on sets and prepping for red carpets, I've learned that beauty is not about covering up who I am; it's about feeling confident in letting my natural skin shine through," said Hudgens. "I haven't always had the easiest journey getting here and struggled for years with my skin. This year, I'm turning 35 and I've truly never felt more confident in my own skin. My Icon Box features a few of my skincare and beauty must-haves that have gotten me to this place, and I hope that my partnership with IPSY will inspire members to embrace their authentic selves as well."

Reserved exclusively for Glam Bag and BoxyCharm subscribers, Icon Box is a quarterly upgrade beloved by IPSY's most beauty-obsessed members. Each collection includes eight premium beauty and lifestyle products handpicked by a celeb curator. Priced at just $58, the limited-edition Icon Box is worth up to $350—making it an irresistible offer that sells out every time. In addition to featuring KNOW Beauty's Glacial Bay Clay Mask, the Vanessa Hudgens-curated collection will include buzzworthy brands like FENTY Skin, Amika, Dr. Brandt, NARS, and more.

"Selecting Vanessa as our second curator of the new Icon Box was an obvious decision," said Kristy Westrup, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at IPSY. "Vanessa's outlook on beauty aligns with our mission at IPSY: inspiring everyone to embrace their unique beauty. She is incredibly beloved by the IPSY community and has brought a fresh perspective to our Icon Box program."

IPSY members will receive eight full-size products: five hand-selected by Vanessa and three chosen by the member from a personalized assortment via IPSY's proprietary AI technology, IPSY Match. This curated experience gives members an unmatched level of choice and control over the products they will receive and discover. The Icon Box curated by Vanessa Hudgens drops on August 1st, and members can reserve their spots for this limited-edition run at IPSY beginning July 18th.

ABOUT IPSY:

IPSY is the largest beauty membership in the world, home to sample-size beauty subscription Glam Bag, full-size beauty subscription BoxyCharm, celeb-curated collection Icon Box, and clean, sustainable personal care subscription Refreshments. IPSY delivers a customized experience for each of its subscriptions leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. IPSY boasts an avid beauty community of 20 million fans and 200 million product reviews.

ABOUT VANESSA HUDGENS:

Vanessa Hudgens began her career in the world of musical theater at the tender age of 8. Immediately realizing the incredible future that lay before her, she has tirelessly pursued her dream with much success. These early roles in such productions as "Evita," "Carousel," "The Wizard of Oz," "The King & I," "The Music Man," "Cinderella" and "Damn Yankees" gave Vanessa the opportunity to showcase her impressive singing and acting skills.

The recognition Vanessa received quickly brought her to the big screen. She made her feature film debut in Catherine Hardwicke's controversial "Thirteen" starring Holly Hunter and Evan Rachel Wood. Soon thereafter, she co-starred in the action-adventure film "Thunderbirds."

It was however Vanessa's role in Disney Channel's breakaway sensation "High School Musical" that has garnered her much praise and attention. With critics and fans clamoring for more, Vanessa was also seen in the films' highly successful follow ups "High School Musical 2" and the theatrical release of "High School Musical 3: Senior Year." Vanessa followed up her High School Musical hits by starring in the critically acclaimed "Bandslam" as well "Beastly" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island." In 2010, Hudgens won the ShoWest Award for 'Female Star of Tomorrow.'

Looking to branch out and take on some darker roles, Hudgens filmed a series of films that have surprised audiences including "Frozen Ground," directed by Scott Walker. Hudgens portrayed the real life victim who helped solve the case of a serial murderer in Alaska. Vanessa starred opposite James Franco and Selena Gomez in one of the most talked-about films of 2013, "Spring Breakers." The film, directed by the controversial director Harmony Korine, premiered at The Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. In the drama "Gimme Shelter," directed by Ron Krauss, Hudgens plays a pregnant, homeless teenager. For this film, based on a true story, Vanessa spent two weeks living in a homeless shelter doing research for her character.

In 2015, Hudgens made her Broadway debut, starring in the title role of the beloved Oscar and Tony Award-winning film and stage musical, "Gigi". She had audiences and critics praising her incredible performance as 'Rizzo' in the record-breaking "Grease Live" for FOX in 2016 and Hudgens returned to television in the DC Comics comedy "Powerless" for NBC in February 2017.

In 2020, Hudgens starred in BAD BOYS FOR LIFE alongside Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Charles Melton, and Alexander Ludwig. The film was released on January 17, 2020 and broke January 2020 box office records earning $59.1 million during its domestic debut. She was nominated for two People's Choice Awards for her role in the film: "The Female Movie Star of 2020" and "The Action Movie Star of 2020". On November 21, 2019, her film THE KNIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS was released on Netflix - she starred in the film and served as an executive producer. In 2018, Hudgens appeared in SECOND ACT, co-starring Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, and Leah Remini, as well as DOG DAYS directed by Ken Marino, alongside Finn Wolfhard, Nina Dobrev, Eva Longoria and Thomas Lennon and the Netflix action thriller POLAR opposite Mads Mikkelsen. In 2021, Hudgens lent her voice to MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION, starred as the three leads in the third installment of THE PRINCESS SWITCH series on Netflix, and starred in Lin Manuel Miranda's TICK TICK BOOM, which was released on Netflix last November. TICK TICK BOOM has been nominated for Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Awards for Best Picture. This year she starred in DOWNTOWN OWL, which premiered at the 2023 Tribeca film festival, and will be starring opposite Zach Braff in the upcoming film FRENCH GIRL. Hudgens is currently in production for the fourth installment of box office smash series BAD BOYS.

Vanessa is the co-founder of the California-based cactus water brand Caliwater and of the skincare brand KNOW Beauty. Hudgens, along with Rosario Dawson and Ashley Benson, has partnered with Thomas Ashbourne to create their own Margalicious Margarita line of ready to drink cocktails. Hudgens resides in Los Angeles.

