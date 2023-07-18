Carl's Jr. and Hardee's raise $1 million and counting for military veterans and families

The national Stars for Heroes campaign will extend to August 1 to raise additional funds

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® announced today that the Stars for Heroes™ annual fundraising campaign has raised more than $1 million for veterans and military families in need since the start of the campaign on Memorial Day. The funds will continue to benefit partner organizations USA Cares, Stand Up and Play Foundation, and various local charities selected by individual franchisees. USA Cares provides post-9/11 military veterans and families skills training and financial assistance to create long-term stability. Stand Up and Play Foundation provides adaptive sports equipment and engagement opportunities for veterans.

In addition to raising more than $1 million, CKE Restaurants announced that due to the positive momentum, the campaign will extend to August 1, a month beyond the original run date of July 4. At participating Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations across the country, guests have the option to donate $1 or more at the register in support of veterans.

"We have seen such tremendous support of the Stars for Heroes campaign at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations across the country, and we are excited to extend the campaign to raise additional funds for veterans in need," said Christopher Bode, chief operating officer of CKE Restaurants. "Veterans are an important part of our community at CKE Restaurants, and this is just one way we show our gratitude and give back."

The annual Stars for Heroes campaign is made possible by the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's® Franchise Association. In addition to the two national beneficiaries, the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's® Franchise Association have provided considerable support for local charities throughout the communities that CKE Restaurants serve.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, franchises, owns and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic Charbroiled Burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

