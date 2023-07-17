RS Earns Recognition as Omron Automation Americas' National Partner of the Year

The award recognizes RS for consistently providing exceptional customer service, delivering optimal Omron Automation solutions and providing ongoing product support, and achieving impressive year-over-year growth.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of industrial product and service solutions, was named Omron Automation Americas' National Partner of the Year for 2022. The award recognizes RS for providing exceptional performance and collaboration and achieving significant business growth and customer satisfaction throughout fiscal year 2022 (FY22).

In 2022, RS increased Omron Automation's point-of-sale revenue by 50% YOY and doubled new business opportunities.

In FY22, RS increased point-of-sale revenue by 50% YOY, doubled new business opportunities, and deployed a dedicated Business Development Manager for Omron. RS has also consistently driven year-over-year (YOY) growth for Omron, achieving a three-year compound annual growth rate of 20%.

"RS works closely with Omron to facilitate extensive industry awareness of the company's innovative industrial automation solutions, deliver optimized solutions, and provide ongoing product support and has for many years now. So, we are honored to have earned national recognition for our commitment to excellence and annual achievements," said Frank Cantwell, Vice President of Product and Supplier Management at RS. "Our valuable partnership with Omron Automation is driven by our mutual dedication to helping our customers, and we look forward to the continued evolution of our remarkable journey and contributing to each other's continued success."

"We are grateful for our valuable partnership with RS, and it is our pleasure to recognize RS as our 2022 National Partner of the Year," says Peter Brouwer, Vice President of Sales, Omron Automation Americas. "RS earned this award by providing outstanding customer service, achieving significant year-over-year growth, and ramping up its already exceptional collaboration with the creation of a new business development manager role dedicated to working with Omron Automation. The combined results of these efforts have been incredible, and we are thrilled to continue working with RS to deliver exceptional results for our industrial automation customers."

For more information about Omron Automation, please visit the company's RS storefront or website. For more information about Omron Automation solutions available through RS, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to the RS technical support team.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 230,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc provides product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

