THE CENTURY 21 NETWORK KICKS OFF INTERNATIONAL WEEK OF GIVING

Proceeds from Second-Annual System-Wide Initiative to Benefit Communities Across the Country and Around the World

MADISON, N.J., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC today announced the CENTURY 21® System's second annual fundraising effort in support of local communities served by the brand's global network of affiliated agents and brokers. Last year, the franchisor hosted its first-ever International Day of Giving coinciding with its brand anniversary date. Based on its success, this year's initiative has been expanded.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/Century 21 Real Estate LLC) (PRNewswire)

During the week of July 24-28, CENTURY 21 affiliated companies across the brand's network will host fundraising activities to support causes important to the agents and communities including homelessness, food insecurity, disaster relief, education, health, the environment and more.

"As a network of real estate professionals, the CENTURY 21 brand is committed to elevating communities across the country and around the world," said Mike Miedler, President and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "As integral members of the neighborhoods they serve, this commitment goes far beyond just helping them achieve the dream of homeownership. It also means stepping up when your neighbors, your friends and those underrepresented communities are most in need. We are thrilled to celebrate the CENTURY 21 International Week of Giving held during July 24-28 by highlighting the amazing efforts that our relentless CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers and agents are putting forward every single day to make a true local impact."

In addition to local brokerage efforts, the CENTURY 21 brand as well as many of its affiliated companies have supported the Easterseals charitable organization for more than 40 years. In 2022 the CENTURY 21® System raised $3.2 million for Easterseals , to enhance quality of life and expand access to healthcare, education and employment for millions of people with disabilities, including veterans and senior citizens. Since this philanthropic relationship began in 1979, the CENTURY 21 System has raised a total of $135.4 million for the Easterseals.

As part of its 2023 International Week of Giving efforts, the CENTURY 21 System will host a donation drive with the brand matching all contributions made to Easterseals at Easterseals.com/C21Giving during that week, up to $50,000.

"We are incredibly thankful to the CENTURY 21® brand and its network members for their longtime commitment to Easterseals," said Easterseals president and CEO Kendra Davenport. "We continue to be amazed by the extraordinary efforts of CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers and agents across North America – from annual fundraising campaigns to the unique charity events they put together. Along with their support, Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society."

Each year, CENTURY 21 affiliates plan a variety of events to engage their local community members in support of Easterseals. CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company in Dallas, Texas, is consistently one of the system's top fundraising brokerages. Since affiliating with the brand in 1997, the company has raised nearly $4 million for Easterseals initially with an annual golf tournament which later evolved into a dinner auction and has become one of the must-attend events in its market raising approximately $365,000 last year, with a goal of reaching $500,000 at the 2023 event this fall.

"We always set very high targets," explained broker-owner Jim Fite. "The committee is very involved in planning this event and I am so proud of their efforts, which make such a difference for people served by Easterseals."

The global network's CENTURY 21 International Week of Giving events and volunteer efforts will be highlighted across the brand's owned social media channels throughout the week.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. Learn more at www.easterseals.com .

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 151,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,500 offices spanning 85 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21 System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com , century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial , century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol .

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

Legal Disclaimer

©2023 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Erin Siegel

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

erin.siegel@century21.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC