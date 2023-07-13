NIGO, GLOBAL ICON AND CULTURAL PIONEER, ANNOUNCED AS FIRST CREATIVE PARTNER FOR PENFOLDS

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penfolds is delighted to announce NIGO as its first Creative Partner. The multi-year relationship will see NIGO lead the creative vision for selected Penfolds projects, beginning with the global launch of One by Penfolds – a range of wines celebrating 'oneness'.

Oneness embraces what makes us all different and unique, but also the things that bring us together. One by Penfolds is about much more than the wine itself. Inspired by, and working alongside, the community of each winemaking region, Penfolds winemakers have created a worldly set of modern wines that are rich and vibrant. Different perspectives and unique regional nuances are captured within each bottle, all unified by Penfolds distinctive House Style – a benchmark for quality, consistency and drinkability.

Using his signature style, NIGO designed four animal motifs which feature on the wine labels – a crocodile, rooster, panda, and bear. The designs represent the four winemaking regions where One by Penfolds wines are sourced – Australia, France, China and America respectively. The 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon Australia, 2021 Vin Rouge France, and 2021 Red Blend California are the only bottles available in the United States (SRP: $25).

NIGO is a visionary whose creative talents span fashion, art, and music. He is a passionate wine collector and lover of fine wines from all around the world.

For over thirty years, NIGO has been at the forefront of culture, establishing himself as a global icon and cultural pioneer. As the Founder of Human Made and current Artistic Director of KENZO, NIGO is known for his innovative and future-thinking vision. These values align with Penfolds' philosophies, which have been anchored by curiosity, innovation, and a pioneering spirit for almost 180 years.

"I have always loved and enjoyed wine, and Penfolds has always been one of my favorites. My creative partnership with Penfolds is a dream project for which I am grateful of the opportunity", said NIGO.

"We are incredibly proud to name NIGO as Penfolds' first-ever Creative Partner. NIGO is at the forefront of culture and design which makes him the ideal visionary to take the reins of One by Penfolds and work together with us across special Penfolds projects. We look forward to sharing this new Penfolds chapter with lovers of fashion, wine, art, and music all around the world", said Kristy Keyte, Penfolds Chief Marketing Officer.

One by Penfolds by NIGO is available globally from 13 July 2023, in select retail outlets and e-commerce platforms. For more details and stockist information visit www.penfolds.com. Future projects between Penfolds and NIGO will be announced in 2024.

About NIGO:

Known as one of the founding fathers of street fashion, NIGO created his first clothing label, in Tokyo in 1993. The brand grew from the cultural underground to attain global fame in the worlds of fashion and music. NIGO is now Creative Director of his own independent brand HUMAN MADE as has been recently appointed the Artistic Director at LVMH owned Maison KENZO. Working in the fields of music and fashion and often through collaboration with some of the best known companies and creative people in the world, he has innovated new ways for fashion to relate to its audience that have since become industry standards. NIGO continues to pursue his creativity in his work through fashion brands and in musical projects as well as in the practice of photography and traditional Japanese ceramic art.

About One by Penfolds:

Designed in partnership with Human Made founder NIGO, One by Penfolds celebrates the idea of 'oneness'. Oneness embraces what makes us all different and unique, but also the things that bring us together, as represented by the winemaking regions from where the One by Penfolds range is made around the world – Australia, France, China, and the US. Different perspectives and unique regional nuances are captured within the bottle, all unified by Penfolds distinctive House Style. Each wine within the One by Penfolds range delivers medium-bodied, fruit-forward, and aromatic flavours.

For more information visit: www.penfolds.com Facebook/Penfolds Twitter/Penfolds Instagram/Penfolds and YouTube/PenfoldsEST1844

For Further Information Contact:

Lily Lane, Public Relations Senior Director, Penfolds T: +7072993252 or Lily.lane@penfolds.com

Kelsey Spencer, Account Supervisor, Nike Communications T: +7039556910 or kspencer@nikecomm.com

ONE by Penfolds (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Penfolds