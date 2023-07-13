Jacob Turley Joins Cetera Financial Specialists

Financial planning and tax professional with nearly $25 million practice joins Cetera's tax-oriented community from Avantax

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions can optimize professional control and value creation, announced today that Jacob Turley* has joined the West division of Cetera Financial Specialists. Turley, who provides financial planning services to clients with nearly $25 million in assets**, was previously affiliated with Avantax Investment Services.

"Jacob's passion for guiding his clients to achieve their ideal financial future through manageable, tax-smart steps ensure he'll fit in well at CFS," said Ron Krueger, president of CFS. "CFS is an excellent home for professionals looking to grow both their tax and wealth management business – and we have no doubt Jacob will thrive with us. I look forward to working together to benefit Jacob's clients and to help grow his business."

Turley has more than a decade of experience in the financial industry, starting out as a CFP® professional and CPA at American Financial Services before moving to Avantax Investment Services in 2012. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Utah and a Master of Taxation from Weber State University.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $330 billion in assets under administration and $116 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

