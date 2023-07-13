ARNE, British DTC Minimalist Brand, Announces Official US Market Expansion

Five Years After UK Launch, ARNE Introduces

Minimalist Apparel, Footwear & Accessories to New Consumer Base

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARNE, UK's leading direct-to-consumer brand focused on men's and women's fashion apparel, footwear, and accessories, announced today its expansion to the US market. Providing apparel essentials with a minimalist aesthetic at an accessible price point, ARNE has been a mainstay in the UK since its launch in 2018. Now, five years later, the brand is poised to captivate American consumers with its fresh and clean take on fashion.

Founded by brothers Reece and Ryan Broadhurst, ARNE's thoughtfully curated approach, which embraces a wardrobe filled with clean-cut silhouettes, has garnered a devoted following in the UK, establishing the brand as a trailblazer in minimalist apparel, footwear, and accessories. Organic consumer demand, coupled with notable celebrity support, gives way to ARNE's rapid growth, putting the DTC brand firmly on the map as it enters the US market.

"From day one, we were clear on ARNE's mission – providing consumers with accessible, high-quality, and well-designed everyday apparel essentials," said Reece Broadhurst, Co-Founder of ARNE. "We saw a unique opportunity to connect with individuals who were searching for those missing, core pieces in their wardrobes, and to listen to their feedback, wants, and needs to fill a void within the market. These consumer insights have been transformative for our brand, and as we introduce ARNE to a new audience as influential as US consumers, we know it will only help us continue to grow."

With its expansion to the US market, ARNE aspires to continue upholding its ethos of being an honest brand that delivers on its promise of providing the highest quality clothing with an aesthetic focused on structure and minimalism. The brand's offerings present an extraordinary opportunity for them to connect with a more like-minded, global audience who value clean aesthetics, exceptional quality, and accessible price points.

From classic garments and versatile essentials to handmade-in-Portugal footwear, ARNE presents a comprehensive range of products for men, women, and children that exude timeless elegance and effortlessness that enhance any wardrobe. Dedicated to providing product offerings at an accessible price point, shoppers can find ARNE men's apparel starting at just $32 and men's footwear starting at $51.

As ARNE debuts its US website for shoppers to enjoy the brand online beginning today, the company is also already looking ahead to getting their boots on the ground through brick-and-mortar efforts. A continued, phased expansion will include both permanent flagship stores in New York and Los Angeles, a first for the brand, as well as pop-up shops in various to-be-announced locations.

To shop ARNE's minimalist line of apparel, footwear, and accessories in the US, and to stay up-to-date on the brand's future flagship store and pop-up shop locations, please visit ARNEclo.com and follow along on social @ARNEclo.

About ARNE:

ARNE is the leading British DTC minimalist apparel, footwear, and accessory brand founded in 2018 by brothers, Reece and Ryan Broadhurst. What began as a personal search for high-quality, durable, timeless, and minimally designed pieces that fit well has turned into a brand that resonates with men, women, and children everywhere looking for stylish and clean silhouettes to add to their wardrobes. Organic consumer demand, coupled with notable celebrity support, catapulted ARNE to success in just five years. The brand continues to find ways to connect with fans and consumers via social media, pop-up shops, and upcoming flagship store locations. For more information on ARNE, please visit ARNEclo.com and follow along on social @ARNEclo.

