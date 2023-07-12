LG NOVA 2023 INNOVATION FESTIVAL OPENS DOORS TO STARTUPS AND THEIR WORLD-CHANGING IDEAS

Third Annual Event Invites Entrepreneurs, Investors and Startups to Join the Discussion on Innovating for a Better Life

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics announces the return of the LG NOVA Innovation Festival, Oct 25 - 26, 2023 at the historic Hibernia in San Francisco. Hosted by LG NOVA, LG Electronics' North America Center for Innovation. The two-day event invites startups, entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders and the broader innovation ecosystem to come to learn, engage in discussions and interactive idea sharing, and connect with their peers in person.

The festival, which celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit, is an annual gathering of innovators working on big ideas, such as next-generation technologies in digital health, immersive AI and metaverse, cleantech, sustainability, mobility, smart life solutions and other emerging areas. This year's event will be focused on "growth through innovation" and taking the next steps toward achieving the vision of a better, more sustainable future. The focus on growth builds upon the momentum from last year's event, which brought together innovators from around the world to initiate collaborations on building for a better tomorrow.

The festival will also center on LG NOVA's "Mission for the Future" initiative, a purpose-driven effort to stimulate collaboration and create momentum across the ecosystem to develop viable solutions for the challenges facing people and the planet today.

The Innovation Festival program will feature thoughtful keynotes, presentations from tech luminaries and ample opportunities for attendees to actively participate in interactive sessions, including:

Startup pitch competition - Fifteen selected startups will compete to win cash prizes and recognition in front of a judging panel of corporate executives, investors and industry veterans. Interested startups can submit their companies for consideration at www.lgnova.com/innofest/call-for-startups . Fifteen selected startups will compete to win cash prizes and recognition in front of a judging panel of corporate executives, investors and industry veterans. Interested startups can submit their companies for consideration at

Session lead, discussion facilitator and idea presenter - Apply to speak, present an idea, or lead an interactive discussion at the Innovation Festival. Speaking and moderating opportunities are available. Learn more at www.lgnova.com/innofest/call-for-speakers . Apply to speak, present an idea, or lead an interactive discussion at the Innovation Festival. Speaking and moderating opportunities are available. Learn more at

Interactive sessions - The festival will host ad-hoc presentation opportunities, interactive discussions and workshops, and audience engagement sessions. Come ready to participate and share ideas and stories.

"LG NOVA is committed to working with trailblazing startups to co-create truly innovative businesses that will lead us to a better tomorrow. We have a unique approach to doing this; we're bringing various innovation stakeholders together for thoughtful, proactive discussions on how to best solve the challenges in front of us. And we're offering attendees the opportunity to build meaningful relationships that can help fuel their business growth and success," said Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, LG Electronics, senior vice president of innovation and head of LG NOVA. "Our goal is for the Innovation Festival to create energy and excitement for the work we need to do together to create a better future."

At the 2023 Innovation Festival, startups, entrepreneurs and businesses will also have the opportunity to network with LG NOVA's team of entrepreneurs-in-residences and learn about the LG NOVA program and how to collaborate with LG to accelerate business growth. Learn more at www.lgnova.com .

Registration for the Innovation Festival is now open at innofest.lgnova.com .

About LG NOVA

LG NOVA, the North American Innovation Center for global innovation leader LG Electronics, is a team focused on bringing innovation from the outside to LG. LG NOVA is based in Santa Clara, Calif. The center's mission is to build, nurture and grow innovations that impact the future. Learn more about LG NOVA at www.lgnova.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

