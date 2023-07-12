IACC Empowers Shark Tank Entrepreneurs with Game-Changing Brand Protection Strategies

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC), a global leader in combating counterfeiting and piracy, presented at the S/T Reunion '23 event in Las Vegas, NV from July 9-12, 2023. This dynamic event attended by over 200 Shark Tank entrepreneurs provides a platform for the inventors to network and exchange strategies to fuel business growth.

As a speaker and sponsor, the IACC hosted an engaging workshop highlighting counterfeiting trends and their risk to small businesses. The IACC also introduced its brand protection programs, including initiatives with e-commerce giants such as Alibaba and Amazon, and provided practical tips to effectively detect and combat counterfeits.

"Counterfeiting threatens all industries and can be especially devastating for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Counterfeiters can outsell legitimate businesses with fake products or kill their reputation through substandard counterfeits," said Bob Barchiesi, IACC President. "It is critical for SMEs to establish robust brand protection mechanisms and processes from the outset. As a nonprofit association, the IACC has forged strategic partnerships with e-commerce platforms, government entities, and a global network of brands and IP professionals that have become invaluable to SMEs with limited resources."

"The energy and innovation at this event are awe-inspiring," said Marc Miller, Senior Vice President of the IACC. "We are honored to connect with these remarkable entrepreneurs and equip them with the knowledge and tools necessary to safeguard their creations and drive their businesses forward."

The IACC's participation at the Shark Tank Reunion event underscores its commitment to supporting small business growth. For the last decade, the IACC has been helping small businesses through initiatives such as the IACC MarketSafe SME Program, IACC-Amazon Program, and SME Brand Protection Toolkit. It has trained and assisted over 150 SMEs, including Shark Tank entrepreneurs, from over 15 industries across 20+ countries. Moreover, the IACC has actively integrated SMEs into its leadership structure by creating two dedicated seats for SMEs on its Board of Directors.

Small businesses are crucial to the global economy, generating job opportunities and driving economic growth. In the U.S., SMEs account for two-thirds of new jobs, while in Europe, they represent 99% of businesses. Across Asia, SMEs comprise approximately 96% of all businesses. According to the World Bank, SMEs make up 90% of all businesses worldwide and contribute over 50% of global employment.

Counterfeiting not only stifles innovation but also threatens livelihoods. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimates the trade in counterfeit and pirated products to exceed $500 billion, equivalent to approximately 3.3% of world trade.

About the IACC

The IACC (www.iacc.org) is a not-for-profit organization representing the interests of companies concerned with intellectual property theft. The IACC membership includes many of the world's best-known brands across all sectors. The IACC is a leader in cross-industry voluntary agreements that address the online trafficking of counterfeit and pirated goods, including its IACC MarketSafe® and RogueBlock® initiatives.

