Wingstop Appoints Anne Fischer as Chief Growth Officer

DALLAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) announced today that Anne Fischer joins the team as SVP, Chief Growth Officer. Anne will lead Wingstop's marketing and digital strategies.

Wingstop Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Anne brings a deep understanding of the restaurant industry, with a proven track record. Prior to joining Wingstop, Anne held the Chief Marketing & Digital Officer title at Papa John's International, where she spent eight years of her career. She has more than 20 years of combined experience in QSR and hospitality industries, including marketing and sales leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

"I truly believe we are just getting started at Wingstop, and I couldn't be more excited to have Anne join our team," said Wingstop's President & CEO, Michael Skipworth. "Anne is a natural culture fit and a proven leader who will help Wingstop continue to execute its marketing and digital strategies on our mission to Serve the World Flavor."

Anne's appointment comes as Wingstop sets it sights on 20 consecutive years of same-store sales growth and makes strategic investments in its digital platform, with more than 35 million users in Wingstop's digital database.

"Chicken wings and chicken sandwiches sauced-and-tossed in craveable flavors … what's not to love?" said Fischer. "I'm a huge fan of the brand and I can't wait to join this best-in-class team to scale Wingstop in our journey to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand and make Wingstop a household name."

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,000 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,996 as of April 1, 2023.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

