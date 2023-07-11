Premier Plastic Surgery Partners Forms Platform Built By Physicians, For Physicians

Nation's First-Ever Platform for Plastic and Facial Plastic Surgeons Brings Together Leaders in Medical Specialty



LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Plastic Surgery Partners, LLC, (the "Company" or "Premier") is pleased to announce the formation of the nation's first platform for facial plastic surgery and plastic surgery specialists. With a significant investment by Corbel Capital Partners ("Corbel"), Premier is comprised of leading board-certified plastic and facial plastic surgeon practices that aim to bring a novel physician-centric approach to physicians looking to reduce risk, grow their practice and strengthen their legacy. Premier's strategy will be to partner with highly reputable physicians who will be supported by best-in-class corporate infrastructure.

Premier Plastic Surgery Partners is the nation's first platform for plastic and facial plastic surgeons. (PRNewswire)

Premier Plastic Surgery Partners is the nation's first platform for plastic and facial plastic surgeons.

The Company was founded by three nationally recognized physicians: Jeffrey H. Spiegel, MD, FACS, Ross A. Clevens, MD, FACS and Stephen J. Ronan, MD, FACS. Joining the physicians as CEO is Matthew Kirchner, an experienced healthcare executive with a proven track record of growing businesses and successful exits. The recently formed Company is headquartered in California with practices located on both coasts.

Premier Plastic Surgery Partners, LLC was established to bring best-in-class management, exceptional marketing and deep operational expertise to their plastic and facial plastic surgery physician partners, enabling them to focus on delivering the best care possible to their patients. Because it is owned by physicians and built for physicians, Premier believes it is best positioned to be the partner of choice for aesthetic physicians looking to grow and/or transition their practices.

According to Dr. Ronan, founder of Blackhawk Plastic Surgery & Medspa in the San Francisco Bay Area: "Private Equity partnerships are new to plastic surgery, despite having matured in multiple other medical specialties. Make no mistake, the private equity wave will be swift and create massive change in our industry. Surgeons finally have a legitimate exit plan for all the investment and work we have put into our practices! Our team can't wait to build a leading platform for our colleagues as well as enhance our industry relationships."

Dr. Spiegel shared how important being physician-centric is to him. "In an increasingly corporate medical environment, it was important for me to partner with only the highest-quality plastic surgeons who are dedicated to providing the finest patient outcomes," said Spiegel, founder of The Spiegel Center in Newton, Mass. near Boston. "Premier allows like-minded physicians to share expertise and grow while remaining a physician-led, patient-centered organization that assures our values continue to be the focus of our mission."

"I am thrilled to be a founding managing partner in Premier and appreciate the entire Corbel team for understanding our business and recognizing the opportunity to accelerate growth in our industry," said Dr. Clevens, founder of Clevens Face and Body Specialists in Melbourne, Fla. "Bringing together other like-minded physician partners who operate leading plastic surgery and medspa practices enables us to share insights that benefit us all, positions us to scale up together and most importantly, continues to elevate the experience we deliver to our patients."

"The opportunity in the aesthetic space is significant, and I am excited to work with our founding physicians and Corbel to build the best partnership for aesthetic practices in the country," said Matthew Kirchner, Premier CEO. "We partner with leading practices to reduce their cost structure, ease operational burdens and provide capital to scale operations. Corbel's speed of execution, flexibility, collaboration and strategic perspectives are critical for us as we aim to grow aggressively in the coming years."

"The combination of the quality and reputation of the practices along with the market opportunity were the main drivers for our investment," said Brian Yoon, managing director at Corbel. Yoon acknowledged the contribution of the advisors on the transaction, including EdgePoint, Greenberg Traurig and Sheppard Mullin, and added that Corbel is, "extremely excited to partner with a high-quality and high-integrity management team."

About the Company

Premier Plastic Surgery Partners, LLC is comprised of leading board-certified plastic and facial plastic surgeons and aesthetics professionals who deliver exceptional patient experiences. We offer a wide range of surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures combined with high-quality customer service to our patients. We have created a single corporate entity that serves leading practices across the country that are looking to accelerate growth, reduce risk, transition efficiently and maximize their investment. For more information, visit us at www.premierpspartners.com or email info@premierpspartners.com.

About Corbel Capital Partners

Corbel is a Los Angeles-based independent investment firm that makes investments into owner-entrepreneur-run businesses. For more information, visit www.corbelcap.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premier Plastic Surgery Partners