NOW AVAILABLE ON AUDIO - STARSTRUCK: HOW I MAGICALLY TRANSFORMED CHICAGO INTO HOLLYWOOD FOR MORE THAN FIFTY YEARS BY CHICAGO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL FOUNDER MICHAEL KUTZA

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Publishing just released the audio version of Starstruck: How I magically transformed Chicago into Hollywood for more than fifty years read by the author Michael Kutza, who founded the Festival more than fifty years ago. This provocative, sexy, irreverent memoir is unabridged and features a collection of voices of "A List" movie stars and details Kutza's wild ride from a child of doctors growing up on Chicago's West Side to the head of a World-Class film festival that transformed Chicago into an essential cinematic destination.

New audio available for Starstruck by Michael Kutza (PRNewswire)

Published by BearManor Media and distributed by Blackstone Publishing, the 5 hour 27 minute audio book, narrated by the author, describes in vivid detail how Kutza presided over an annual gathering that would, over the next half-century, host a veritable Who's Who of the film world – from Harold Lloyd to Clint Eastwood, Bette Davis to Viola Davis, Steven Spielberg to Spike Lee, Guillermo del Toro to Jodie Foster, and Lauren Bacall to Al Pacino. At the same time, the Chicago International Film Festival helped introduce a plethora of new talent that would go on to revolutionize the movie business, Culled from five decades of delivering dreams, deals and discoveries to the world, Kutza follows his rollicking journey heading the festival that predated Sundance, Tribeca and Toronto.

Sophia Loren, Oscar winner and legendary star boasts, "Michael is the real deal. He has heart, a great sense of humor, and he loves films for all the right reasons. I am blessed to call him a friend."

Oscar winning director of Platoon, JFK and Born on the Fourth of July, Oliver Stone goes on, "For many of us, Michael Kutza brought the great city of Chicago to life with his infectious love of film."

Blackstone's audio version of STARSTRUCK is available in CD and digital, wherever audiobooks are sold. The author is available for interviews both electronic and print. The audio is available for as low as $16.95.

