EyeCanKnow Launches New Patent-Pending Backed Phone App that Validates the Truth to Questions of Sexual Infidelity, Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Pornography and Gambling

EyeCanKnow Launches New Patent-Pending Backed Phone App that Validates the Truth to Questions of Sexual Infidelity, Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Pornography and Gambling

SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers can now accurately verify the truth about a person's sexual infidelity, drug and alcohol use, pornography and gambling in about 10 minutes through Eyecanknow , a new science-based truth verification test for mobile phones.

New accountability technology to improve trust and repair relationships. We help people keep their commitments.

EyeCanKnow uses Converus' groundbreaking VerifEye™ technology, which is 80 percent accurate. The underlying technology behind VerifEye has two U.S. patents pending and is featured in 11 peer-reviewed scientific articles. The result is the first mobile phone truth verification solution that provides test takers with similar accuracy levels as expensive and protracted polygraph tests.

Customers can now order tests from the EyeCanKnow website. After the test is customized by the customer by topic, timeline, and other details regarding a particular event, a unique link is emailed to the test taker. Clicking the link directs the test taker to download the app and self-administer the test from a mobile phone. EyeCanKnow's algorithms then utilize the mobile device's camera to measure a participant's deception about past experiences via changes in involuntary eye behavior, heart rate and more. No reading is required because a digital voice asks test questions using the device's speaker. Verbal responses are recorded by the phone's mic.

Once the test is completed, data are uploaded, analyzed and scored in near real-time. Test results are readily available to the test originator in a dashboard or via an app. Users are only charged when they want to view the test results.

For more information, visit eyecanknow.com.

About EyeCanKnow, Inc.

EyeCanKnow makes world-class, patented lie-detection technology available to everyone to answer their most important personal questions. No other technology is as trusted to help people repair their relationships and find discipline and accountability in their lives.

View original content:

SOURCE EyeCanKnow, Inc.