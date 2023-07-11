Bend Health Launches Virtual Neuropsychological Evaluations for Kids and Teens

Rapidly-growing startup expands services to meet demand for high-quality pediatric mental health care

MADISON, Wis., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Health, Inc. ("Bend") a leading national, virtual pediatric behavioral care provider that raised $32 million in capital last year, today announced an expansion of its child and adolescent mental health care services to include virtual neuropsychological evaluations. Neuropsychological testing from Bend is available nationwide and in the District of Columbia.

"Virtual neuropsychological testing is convenient and reduces time to access from 20-24 months to two to four weeks."

Bend's virtual, evidence-based neuropsychological evaluations assess various conditions, including ADHD, learning differences, behavioral challenges, autism spectrum disorders, brain injuries, and other neurological disorders, providing a thorough evaluation of cognitive functioning from highly-trained and licensed experts. Neuropsychological evaluations are mandatory in some states to access IEPs (individualized educational programs) or specialized services. A shortage of licensed providers has led to lengthy waitlists spanning months or years, significantly damaging kids' and teens' ability to reach their maximum educational potential. Bend evaluations are like those in traditional in-person settings, but provide timelier, more convenient, and cost-effective access.

"Neuropsychological evaluations help us better understand how a child functions in areas such as memory, attention, or language and enable optimal treatment and improved learning for the child," said Dr. Monika Roots, Bend's co-founder and president. "With the growing demand for mental health care and a shortage of providers amid our country's mental health crisis, virtual neuropsychological testing is convenient and reduces time to access from 20-24 months to two to four weeks."

Mental health diagnoses for children have increased exponentially, with one in four U.S. kids and teens having a diagnosed mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder, leading to an overwhelming demand for pediatric mental health care. Despite the unmet need for care, access to care is exacerbated by a shortage of licensed care providers, leading to long wait times for appointments.

Bend's neuropsychological testing services are in-network with several large insurers and available through self-pay. Evaluations are performed over a series of video visits, allowing the child or teen to complete testing from their home. After the evaluation, families receive a complete report with in-depth findings, a clinical diagnosis if applicable, and personalized recommendations and clinically-proven strategies and tools to support their child. Families seeking neuropsychological evaluations can sign up for an appointment on Bend's website at BendHealth.com/testing .

Founded to help address the National State of Emergency in children's mental health, Bend supports mental health from sub-acute issues such as stress, sibling rivalry, technology addiction, anxiety, and depression to severe mental illness, including obsessive-compulsive disorder, trauma, and co-occurring substance use. Its collaborative care model combines virtual video visits, chat messaging, and integrated digital experiences to provide skills for kids, teens, and providers that support long-term mental health resilience and wellness. Care teams benefit from AI and novel technology that uses measurement-based care to track patient progress.

About Bend Health, Inc.

Bend Health, Inc., a national provider of pediatric mental health care services for children and families, is on a mission to improve access and reduce the cost of high-quality, expert mental health care. Bend is revolutionizing treatment through a novel, data-driven technology platform and evidence-based collaborative care model that enables the first scalable and integrated care solution in mental health. Through coaching, therapy, and faster access to evaluation and treatment by psychiatric experts, Bend achieves better outcomes utilizing measurement-based care and supports happier, healthier kids and families. Bend services are available through partnerships with leading insurers, employers, health systems, and self-pay. Follow us online: www.BendHealth.com .

