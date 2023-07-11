ASTM International's Morgan Announces Retirement, Transition Plan

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global standards organization ASTM International announced that Katharine Morgan, president since 2017, has informed the Board of Directors of her intention to retire. The latest issue of ASTM's flagship magazine, Standardization News, features a personal message from Morgan. Read it at https://go.astm.org/forever-grateful.

Morgan often introduced herself at events by saying, "It is my privilege to be the president of ASTM International." Speaking on her upcoming retirement, Morgan noted, "It truly has been my privilege to serve as president of this impactful organization for the last six and a half years, and I can say with confidence that for ASTM, the future is full of promise and opportunity. The organization is well positioned to fulfill its mission and to further grow its relevance and service to a world that increasingly relies on us. I look forward to working through this time of transition and welcoming a new ASTM president to lead us forward."

Morgan has been with ASTM International for nearly 40 years. She joined ASTM in 1984 as a staff manager and soon assumed roles of increasing responsibility in standards development at ASTM, rising to vice president of technical committee operations. In 2014, Morgan was selected to serve as ASTM's president, assuming the role in 2017 after serving as executive vice president.

"On behalf of the ASTM Board and membership, we are all grateful for Kathie's leadership, commitment, and her tremendous care for ASTM and the broader standards community over a 40-year career," notes William Ells, 2023 chair of the ASTM Board of Directors. "It is a testament to her passion for the mission and people of ASTM to remain actively engaged as our president until her successor is identified and a successful transition occurs."

The executive committee of ASTM's Board of Directors has initiated the process to identify ASTM's next president and will be engaging a search firm to manage the initiative. Ells noted that John Logar, past chair of ASTM's Board of Directors, has been appointed to lead the selection committee for the search firm as well as the search committee for the next president. "We are confident that this search will identify a new leader who will build on ASTM's history, brand, and culture as we strive to execute our mission, serve our members, and grow the organization in the years to come."

