24 Seven Completes Acquisition and Successful Rebranding of Antenna and Creatis, Expanding Footprint in Minnesota and Beyond

Completed transition paves way for enhanced client services and innovative creative solutions

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, a leader in the marketing, creative, and digital staffing space, today announced the successful transition of Antenna and Creatis, two Minnesota based marketing and creative staffing firms acquired in 2021, to the 24 Seven brand.

24 Seven Completes Acquisition and Successful Rebranding of Antenna and Creatis, Expanding Footprint in Minnesota and Beyond (PRNewswire)

Moving forward under one brand allows the organizations to showcase an integrated, collaborative, and cohesive operation in the national market and reflects 24 Seven's renewed focus on innovation, growth, and continued drive to serve clients with the highest quality services.

"In today's labor market, the demand for talent continues to outweigh the current supply, particularly when it comes to those with specialized skills in the marketing, creative and digital space," Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven, said. "24 Seven specializes in building customized talent solutions, and this successful integration with Antenna and Creatis gives us numerous opportunities to expand our presence in the Minnesota market and beyond."

In addition to the Antenna and Creatis rebrand, 24 Seven also announced the acquisition of SketchDeck earlier this year, and in June, secured a spot as one of the Largest US Staffing Firms for 2023 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).

This comes after a host of other accolades this year including:

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our robust suite of service offerings enables us to identify customized talent solutions for any situation.

The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries. provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.

Marketers That Matter® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights. is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.

Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management. helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management.

SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place. is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.

