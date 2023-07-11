2023 Disability Equality Index Awards Synchrony Top Score for Seventh Consecutive Year

Synchrony named as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion'

STAMFORD, Conn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Synchrony announced that it has earned a top score in the 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI) and been named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the seventh consecutive year.

Synchrony received a 100 percent score from Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) on the 2023 DEI – the most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors. The 2023 DEI, which is recognized as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business, measured culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity.

"We always strive to break down workplace barriers at Synchrony to better support and celebrate the talents, differences and experiences of our employees," said Michael Matthews, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility Officer at Synchrony. "We are honored to be recognized as a great place to work for people with disabilities. Since our founding, we have been intentional in creating a caring, inclusive culture that drives innovation and diversity of thought. By offering opportunities for all, our people are able to thrive and make a difference in our communities."

Through Synchrony's EnAbled+ Network, one of eight Diversity Networks at the company, thousands of employees come together globally to build an accessible and inclusive culture that enables employees with disabilities to be valued for their abilities and contributions. More than 50 percent of Synchrony's workforce — over 9,500 employees— belong to one or more of the eight Diversity Networks+ which are open to all employees.

The company's EnAbled+ Network provides support and education, career opportunities and accessibility resources while cultivating community partnerships and relationships. Together with the University of Connecticut's Center for Neurodiversity and Employment Innovation, Synchrony has developed a first of its kind training program to equip teams and managers to better cultivate a workplace that understands, values, and supports individuals who are neurodivergent. The company has also partnered with Disability Solutions, a division of Ability Beyond, to deepen its pipeline of candidates with self-identified disabilities and implement best practices for hiring, manager training and employee accessibility. The company has hired more than 2,000 people with disabilities through hiring initiatives and partnerships.

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

The company has established a team dedicated to providing increased access to assistive technologies for employees, including web-tools related to vision, hearing, neurodiversity, learning, mobility and mental health. Synchrony also provides mental health initiatives and wellness resources, including new well-being tools in partnership with Thrive Global, diverse well-being coaches, sabbaticals and employee balance programs to better support employees' total well-being.

Synchrony and the Synchrony Foundation support non-profits including Ability Beyond, Special Olympics, the Organization for Autism Research, International Dyslexia Association and PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center through grants and employee engagement to help people with disabilities or other special needs.

