RNR Tire Express Surprises Michigan Dad with All-Expense-Paid Trip to Disneyland

Leading Franchise Retailer Announces Winning Family for 2023 Father's Day Giveaway

TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express, a national franchise leader in the tire and wheel industry, is wrapping up the quarter in celebration after announcing the winner of their 2023 Father's Day Giveaway. The annual initiative recognizes deserving fathers around the country, with one grand prize recipient being selected to take home a one-of-a-kind gift for themselves and their family. As mentioned earlier in the month, this year's prize was an Indiana Jones-styled, all-expense-paid trip to Disneyland in California.

Efrim Johnson was surprised with that grand prize just days ago after having been nominated by his wife Tracy. She shared stories of her husband's constant efforts to provide for country, community, and family as a former United States Marine, a volunteer firefighter, corrections officer, and, most importantly, as a father of 2.

Efrim even started a program through the family's church back in 2014 called Men on a Mission. A program that connects fathers and sons with widows throughout the region in need of home repairs and services.

"There are few people that go above and beyond the way that a father does for his family," says Larry Sutton, Founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "Hearing the countless stories that come in from all across the nation on fathers who are going the extra mile truly drives that point home, and makes this yearly give-back effort all the more rewarding for our entire team."

RNR has a substantial track record of celebrating the Mother's and Father's Day holidays with free sets of tires and brand-new vehicles for select winners. And while that isn't something the team is turning its attention away from, this year's grand prize was meant to offer a deserving father with something more valuable than any inanimate object the franchise could ever offer; a once-in-a-lifetime adventure with those closest to him.

"It means the world to me – more than she'll ever know – that my wife took it upon herself to go above and beyond in nominating me for such an extraordinary gift; especially one that will give my family and I memories to last a lifetime," Efrim shared. "We can't wait to enjoy a much-needed reprieve in Disneyland and couldn't be more appreciative of the generosity shown to us by the team at RNR Tire Express."

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 184 locations in 28 states. The brand ranked No. 237 in Franchise Times' Top 500 list for 2022, and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR was ranked No. 170 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country.

