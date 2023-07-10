H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery acquires Plastic Surgery of Texas

DALLAS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC, a Charlotte-based practice consulting firm dedicated to driving healthcare innovation for aesthetic practices and affiliate of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, PA ("H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery"), has acquired Plastic Surgery of Texas in Dallas, Texas. As Co-Owners of Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC, Dr. Bill Kortesis and Dr. Gaurav Bharti plan to upgrade its current offerings by delivering high-value, premium-level treatments, and procedures. Plastic Surgery of Texas by H/K/B will serve as an expansion of the H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery brand, allowing for further impact in the medical aesthetics industry.

"Our goal is to provide patients throughout the nation the ultimate aesthetic experience, allowing them to achieve their personal best. The acquisition of Plastic Surgery of Texas enables us to elevate our brand and expand into the attractive central Texas market. In the future, Dr. Kortesis and I look forward to expanding further and providing all practices with top-tier offerings, state-of-the-art-experiences, and an environment where patients and the H/K/B team thrive on a regional and national level," says Co-Founder Dr. Gaurav Bharti.

"When I decided to make the transition, I looked to join other like-minded plastic surgeons whose cornerstone of practice is excellent patient care. The surgeons at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery understand, as I do, that patient care is the centerpiece of every successful practice. This was the deciding factor for me to join forces with HKB Cosmetic Surgery," says Dr. Ben Tittle of Plastic Surgery of Texas.

Dr. Kortesis and Dr. Bharti are award-winning, highly renowned plastic surgeons who aim to make a significant impact in the future of medical aesthetics. As current Managing Partners of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, the aesthetic innovators have created a foundation for premier results with a luxury experience. The practice has experienced comprehensive growth since its inception, expanding to a 9th location, increasing from 1 to 15 surgeons, and adding multiple mid-level providers over time. The unparalleled experience and success seen at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery is possible through knowledge, innovation, teamwork, and the core principle of helping people achieve their personal best. With each new location, the physicians are combining their extensive medical experience with their business acumen and innovative team-oriented approach to partner with existing practices and improve patient experience, enhance service offerings, and allow providers to flourish.

"What makes this opportunity so exciting for us is that we are able join forces with practices, not just as businessmen, but as colleagues' physician to physician. Dr. Bharti and I want to use Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC to empower others in the field because we understand the obstacles physicians can face throughout their journey in the medical aesthetic space. Every practice should have the ability to provide the same luxury-level treatment that patients seek at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery. We are incredibly excited about this new partnership with Plastic Surgery of Texas by H/K/B," says Co-Founder Dr. Bill Kortesis.

Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC strives to provide solutions to practices looking to grow, and the strategic acquisition of Plastic Surgery of Texas by H/K/B is a significant step forward in increasing access throughout growing areas to premium-level services and offerings. In the future, the firm plans to expand upon its current capabilities and provide professional, actionable guidance on a regional, as well as national level.

Founded in 2021 by renowned plastic surgeons Dr. Bill Kortesis and Dr. Gaurav Bharti, Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC offers strategic growth and consulting services to practices and providers in the medical aesthetic space. Charlotte-based with a national reach, Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC aims to facilitate the highest standard of aesthetic medicine by bridging the gap between providers, patients, and the industry. Through the company's innovative, tactical approach, each provider has the means to thrive and deliver optimal patient experiences.

Dr. Bill Kortesis is a Managing Partner of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, as well as Co-founder of Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC. As a board-certified plastic surgeon and Castle Connolly and Newsweek Top Doctor, Dr. Kortesis aims to foster the next generation of aesthetic medicine and improve healthcare for all. Through innovation, collaboration, and education, Dr. Kortesis believes strongly in the importance of growth of the aesthetic space allowing patients and providers to the ability to attain the ideal aesthetic outcome. H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery's yearly fellowship program allows Dr. Kortesis to further impact the future of aesthetic medicine by training future plastic surgeons in the highest level of surgical technique.

Dr. Gaurav Bharti is a board-certified plastic surgeon based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, and practices at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery where he serves as a Managing Partner. Additionally, Dr. Bharti is a Co-Founder of practice growth consulting firm, Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC. Recognized by Castle Connolly and Newsweek as one of its "Top Doctors" and one of the "Best Plastic Surgeons of America", Dr. Bharti has used his expertise to further the medical aesthetics industry and deliver the highest level of patient care. As a fellow mentor to the next generation of aesthetic surgeons, Dr. Bharti believes in the importance of continued education and serves as an influential speaker on the national and international level. Ultimately, Dr. Bharti aims to utilize innovative concepts to improve patient outcomes and contribute to cutting-edge advancements in the industry.

