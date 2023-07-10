CartonCloud Logistics Industry Report Shows Tech Adoption on the Rise in USA

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Innovative technology is in the spotlight— and it's not only large companies seeking to invest.

The latest CartonCloud Logistics Index (CCLI) Report highlights logistics investment to overcome economic conditions while meeting rising customer demands, with the top picks being AI/ machine learning, 3D resource planning, and robotics/automation.

"The world of logistics has moved to the digital realm, and the digitization of the logistics industry has grown significantly in recent years, especially in the United States," said CartonCloud COO/ Head of North America Shaun Hagen.

"We're seeing companies of all sizes gaining access to niche and specialized technology," he said.

"This quarter's report highlighted how companies are utilizing multiple software platforms to build unique tech stacks that reflect the needs of their companies and customers."

"There is a strong industry appetite across North America for technological innovation, and this is no longer confined to the larger players in the industry — small-medium sized businesses are also investing in software to run their businesses and let them offer more to their customers."

The CCLI Q1 2023 report draws on data from over 1,800 members of the logistics industry across the globe, delivering a truly global perspective and providing actionable insights for logistics companies to use as they plan for the future.

Mr. Hagen said the report findings would be used by businesses across America, Canada, and other regions, to optimize operations, stay up to date with trends and future-proof their businesses.

"Equipping our customers and other members of the logistics industry with the most up-to-date data, information, and tools to grow their businesses is a core part of what we do," Mr Hagen explained.

Alongside technical investments, logistics companies in the United States and Canada are also focusing on how they can collect and share data, making outsourcing and industry partnerships more prominent.

"It's a trend we've seen increasing over time, and it goes hand in hand with the intent to invest in technology," Mr Hagen said.

"This laser focus on partnerships and outsourcing has created a greater value, and awareness, of software integrations and software systems that support this flexibility and real-time data sharing."

The CartonCloud Logistics Index Report is free for all members of the logistics industry, and available for download alongside previous reports from the CartonCloud Logistics Index Archive Page .

