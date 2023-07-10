Alani Nu Partners With Kim Kardashian to Release Alani by Kim K

Featuring a Limited-Edition Energy Drink – Kimade

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Nu , the renowned better-for-you health and wellness brand founded by entrepreneur and influencer Katy Hearn, announced a groundbreaking partnership with the multi-talented entrepreneur and celebrity, Kim Kardashian. The collaboration, "Alani by Kim K", features an exclusive, limited-edition energy drink called "Kimade," which offers a refreshing twist on a classic flavor, Strawberry Lemonade.

With Kim Kardashian's creative input coupled with Alani Nu's continued growing success in the health and wellness industry, Kimade was created to offer a new seasonal energy drink flavor in the brand's marquee product line featuring a minimalistic can design.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Kim, who is such an amazing female powerhouse and entrepreneur," said Founder, Katy Hearn. "Kim's dedication to both her family and creating innovative brands perfectly align with our brand values, making this partnership such a natural fit. We are so excited for everyone to try this flavor, which we know is going to be one of our best yet!"

Each 12 oz. can of Kimade Energy Drinks contain 200mg of caffeine, zero sugar, B Vitamins, Biotin and only 10 calories. This delightfully refreshing beverage is also vegan and gluten-free. Known for delivering flavor packed products, Kimade was crafted to offer a punch of sweet strawberries with a blend of tart, freshly squeezed lemonade.

The highly anticipated Alani by Kim K collaboration will launch on Monday, July 17 at 12 PM ET with Kimade. The beverage will initially be sold exclusively on AlaniNu.com for $29.99 per 12 pack along with limited-edition Alani by Kim K merchandise. Kimade Energy Drinks will also be rolling into national retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger Family Stores, GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe as well as international retailers later this Summer.

