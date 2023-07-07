Redbrick Inc. reaches Asian metaverse market with Alibaba Cloud

- Redbrick's metaverse service and content production tool is to be supplied using Alibaba Cloud

- Redbrick and Alibaba are to develop the Web 3.0 infrastructure jointly and promote metaverse services

- Redbrick discusses business cooperation with several Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia

SEOUL, South Korea, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbrick Inc., a metaverse creation platform (CEO YANG YEONGMO), announced on 5th July that Redbrick had entered into MOU on the Web 3.0-based metaverse business cooperation with Alibaba Cloud, Alibaba Group's digital technology-based core cloud service company. Redbrick is planning to increase the size of its metaverse creator economy market through expansion toward Asia, including southeast Asian countries, Japan, China and so on.

Redbrick is about to reach Asian metaverse market actively based on cooperation with Alibaba Cloud which has a solid basis for B2B and B2C business in Asia. Using Alibaba Cloud's efficient, safe and highly scalable infrastructure, Redbrick is able to provide a software creation tool which facilitates the development of 2D and 3D games and metaverse content as well as a platform where such content is shared. Alibaba Cloud is one of the top IaaS provider which has the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific region according to Gartner's data and has the most number of regional data centers in Southeast Asia among providers of global public cloud services.

Besides, Redbrick and Alibaba Cloud is planning to promote SaaS-based metaverse services jointly in Southeast Asia. Redbrick currently is discussing metaverse business cooperation with several companies in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and so on.

Redbrick's CEO YANG YEONGMO said, "Southeast Asia including Singapore is one of the regions with the highest degree of interest in metaverse across the globe", and "expansion of the scale of creator economy market is the basis for the production of high-quality content, which is the reason we're trying to reach the global market actively, starting off in Asia".

Unique Song, the regional general manager of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence in Korea and Japan, said, "Alibaba Cloud has its strength in technical skills related to metaverse or Web 3.0", and "we're going to act as a bridge for excellent domestic businesses such as Redbrick to reach the global market".

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Redbrick Inc