MARS WRIGLEY SCOOPS THE SWEETEST FLAVOR NEWS OF SUMMER 2023 - INTRODUCING LIMITED EDITION SNICKERS® BUTTERSCOTCH SCOOP

NEWARK, N.J., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SNICKERS®, proudly part of Mars, is taking the classic taste of its iconic bar to an even sweeter level with its newest innovation, available exclusively at Walmart, SNICKERS Butterscotch Scoop. The new flavor brings an epically more satisfying take on your grandma's all-time favorite flavor, butterscotch, in a classic SNICKERS bar.

You won't need a waffle cone to enjoy the limited-edition SNICKERS Butterscotch Scoop bar, which combines the satisfaction of a classic SNICKERS with milk chocolate, peanuts, and caramel, and a decadent fusion of butterscotch flavored nougat.

"At Mars, we are always looking for new ways to excite long-time SNICKERS fans, especially through innovative new flavors," said Martin Terwilliger, Senior Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley. "With SNICKERS Butterscotch Scoop, we're offering a new format to enjoy a classic flavor, ushering in the summer season to help fans create moments of everyday happiness."

SNICKERS Butterscotch Scoop bars will be available exclusively at Walmart beginning this month in single size (1.41oz.) and stand-up pouch with fun size bars (6.43oz.). To learn more about SNICKERS Butterscotch Scoop bars, be sure to follow SNICKERS on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

