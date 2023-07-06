The Estée Lauder Companies Shares New Preclinical and Clinical Findings at World Congress of Dermatology Spanning Emerging Research Areas that Support Skin Health and Longevity

Findings indicate sirtuins, or longevity proteins, are instrumental in regulating the mechanobiology of the skin and promoting youthful skin properties and function

First-of-its-kind study confirms impact of regular use of moisturizer to mitigate skin aging

Topical treatment proven as viable alternative to dermatological procedure

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (NYSE: EL) today announced that the company and several of its brands presented a range of novel preclinical and clinical findings at the 25th World Congress of Dermatology, held this week in Singapore. The poster and satellite symposium presentations reflect a strong portfolio of prestige beauty and skin care brands effectively translating biological learnings and progressive research efforts into meaningful innovation, including better methods to care for and protect skin.

"For over 75 years, innovation in skin science has been our north star. With rapidly emerging knowledge and advancements from the dermatologic and scientific communities, the science of skin care has never been more important," said Lisa Napolione, Senior Vice President, Global Research & Development (R&D). "As we live longer, research on health span and longevity will only accelerate. To meet these innovation challenges, we are thinking differently, and in a manner enabled by novel science across all our global laboratories and clinics."

Additional poster details highlighting key data are as follows.

Title: The benefits of regular use of moisturizer to skin aging prevention: a six-month evaluator blinded, randomized, and controlled clinical study

Presenter: Hao Ouyang, PhD, Executive Director, Clinical Sciences

Key Takeaways:

Moisturizers are routinely used to treat dry skin conditions and are considered the basis of skin care, but the long-term standalone benefits of consistent application have not been fully demonstrated with randomized controlled trial clinical studies.

This evaluator-blinded, randomized, 6-month longitudinal study evaluated 160 women, aged 35-65, with dry skin, mild to moderate crow's feet wrinkles, and a low frequency of skin care regimen. Participants were split into two groups: one using moisturizer regularly and the other continuing at a low frequency.

Results revealed that regular application of a potent moisturizer can not only treat skin dryness, but also improve the dry skin stratum corneum (the outermost layer of the epidermis) cohesion to reduce the appearance of facial aging.

Title: The effect of a multi-ingredient facial cream on skin structure, function, and appearance: evidence from ex vivo and clinical studies

Presenter: Jaime Emmetsberger, PhD, La Mer's Max Huber Research Labs Lead Scientist

Key Takeaways:

La Mer scientists evaluated a topical cream formulation containing Macrocystis pyrifera ferment and other ingredients in clinical studies with participants with a range of skin tones.

In in vivo experiments, the cream improved skin barrier recovery and resilience, mitigated visible redness (erythema) in addition to irritation and demonstrated a reduction in hallmark signs of aged skin in U.S.- and Asia -based populations.

Histological assessment of ex vivo human skin explants suggested that topical application enhanced key extracellular matrix proteins and hyaluronic acid, corroborating in vivo results.

Findings suggest the facial cream provides an effective treatment for improving barrier integrity and strength as well as signs of aging parameters and skin appearance with regular daily use.

Title: The importance of Sirt2 in regulating mechanobiology of the skin

Presenter: Nadine Pernodet, PhD, Senior Vice President, Bioscience and Lead Scientist Estée Lauder Research Laboratories

Key Takeaways:

Estée Lauder researchers examined the role of sirtuins (SIRTs) or "longevity proteins" – a class of enzymes synchronized to circadian rhythms that regulate protein expression – in promoting youthful skin properties.

Treatment with SIRT 1, 2, 3, and 6 activators helped to rebuild protein structure and increased collagen production in mature skin cells, while the combination of SIRT 1 and 3 activators increased elastin and fibrillin production in ex vivo skin samples. Activation of SIRT2 also increased skin cell area – a hallmark feature typical of younger skin cells.

Taken together, all four activators exerted different effects to preserve the mechanical properties of young skin.

Title: Anti-glycation and anti-sallowness effects of certain materials in 3D skin equivalent models

Presenter: Tom Mammone, PhD, Vice President, Advanced Technologies, Bioscience

Key Takeaways:

One cause of skin aging and a sallow complexion is glycation – a chemical modification that occurs on sugar molecules and leads to the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs). AGEs can be detected using measurements of auto-fluorescence at different excitation/emission wavelengths within the UV and blue spectrum.

Using 3D skin models, researchers studied the anti-glycation properties of 6 compounds to determine their capacities to reduce auto-fluorescence in 3D skin models.

These results reveal that the anti-glycation capacity of compounds used in skin care formulations may be associated with the reduced appearance of skin sallowness.

Title: A topical cosmetic serum with a targeted, triple action approach provides anti-aging benefits equal to a single laser treatment

Presenter: Kristine Schmalenberg, PhD, Executive Director, Clinical Sciences

Key Takeaways:

A Clinique-led clinical trial evaluated a combination of ingredients that supported natural skin repair versus a single laser treatment in a population of 42 women with moderate facial photodamage.

The efficacy and tolerability of the topical product versus a single ablative laser treatment was assessed over 16 weeks.

While no statistically significant differences in tolerability were observed, treatment with the cosmetic topical product achieved a statistically significant improvement in all measured parameters compared to a single laser treatment, thereby showing parity on those parameters.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of outstanding luxury and prestige brands globally. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

