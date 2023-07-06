dtSearch® Release Updates Enterprise Products Search Results Display; Beta Adds Sample Code for dtSearch Engine Developers Running under Docker

dtSearch enterprise and developer product line instantly searches terabytes across a wide range of online and offline data; products can run "on premises" or from the cloud

BETHESDA, Md., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dtSearch announces the release of version 2203.01 and beta release of version 2023.02 of its enterprise and developer product line for instantly searching terabytes of online and offline data. The product line's proprietary document filters cover popular "Office" formats, website data, databases, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products can run either "on premises" at organizations or in a cloud environment such as on Azure or AWS.

The release adds a new search results display for dtSearch's enterprise products.



The beta adds sample code demonstrating use of the dtSearch Engine in an ASP.NET Core application running in a Windows or Linux Docker container. The dtSearch Engine is a multiplatform SDK that lets developers add dtSearch's document filters and instant terabyte searching to "on premises" or cloud applications, such as on Azure and AWS.

Terabyte Indexer. dtSearch enterprise and developer products can index a terabyte of text spanning multiple folders, emails with nested attachments, online data and other databases in a single index. The products can create and search any number of terabyte indexes.

Concurrent, Multithreaded Searching. Indexed search is typically instantaneous, even in a concurrent search environment covering terabytes of mixed online and offline data. For online use, dtSearch products have no limits on the number of concurrent search threads. Updating indexes to reflect new content does not affect instant multithreaded concurrent searching.

Document Filters and Supported Data Types. dtSearch's proprietary document filters support Microsoft Office files, OpenOffice files, PDFs, compression formats, emails along with nested attachments, web-ready data, and more, along with browser display with highlighted hits. The dtSearch Engine SDK makes dtSearch's document filters directly available to developers.

25+ Search Features; International Languages; Forensics-Oriented Search. The dtSearch product line has over 25 full-text and metadata hit-highlighted search options, with integrated relevancy ranking across multiple data repositories. Unicode support covers hundreds of international languages with special double-byte Asian character options and handling of right-to-left text like Arabic and Hebrew. Forensics-oriented options include identifying credit card numbers in data and hash value generation and search. The dtSearch Engine adds developer-oriented search features like faceted search and granular data classification.

dtSearch Engine SDKs. The SDKs provide C++, Java and current .NET APIs for Windows, Linux and macOS encompassing Apple Silicon (M1, Arm). Along with API access to dtSearch's general search features and document filters, APIs cover faceted search and granular data classification using any number of full-text and metadata parameters. The beta adds an ASP.NET Core Docker application running under Windows (NanoServer) and Linux.

About dtSearch®, dtSearch.com

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line instantly searches terabytes of text. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products meet some of the largest-capacity text retrieval needs in the world. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. Please see dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluation copies.

Media Contact:

Chris McMillion

Next PR

(574) 855- 7517

cmcmillion@nextpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE dtSearch