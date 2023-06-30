Tampa General Hospital Named to Becker's Hospital Review 'Great Hospitals in America' List

Tampa General is recognized as a national leader and the only hospital in the Tampa Bay region recognized for clinical excellence and leadership.

TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has been named one of the greatest hospitals in the U.S., according to the 2023 Becker's Hospital Review "Great Hospitals in America" list.

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

Tampa General is one of 86 hospitals nationwide, one of only two hospitals in Florida and the only hospital in the Tampa Bay region to receive recognition on Becker's list.

"As one of the nation's leading academic health systems, we are keenly focused on leveraging brilliant minds and harnessing resources to ignite and spur discovery, develop next-generation therapeutics and life-saving treatments, improve patient outcomes, expand world-class care and advance 21st-century medical education," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "This recognition is a testament to the meaningful progress we have made to drive innovation in care delivery, leading-edge research, and academic training."

According to Becker's, Tampa General's inclusion on the list underscores the academic health system's commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety, innovation efforts, research, education, and patient satisfaction. Hospitals on the list are leaders who contribute to breakthroughs and discoveries that impact the future of medicine, benefitting both the communities they serve and the health care field as a whole.

Examples of Tampa General's commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, patient safety, research, education and patient satisfaction include:

Clinical Excellence: As a not-for-profit academic health system and one of the largest hospitals in the U.S., Tampa General is consistently recognized for world-class care and is ranked the #1 hospital in Tampa Bay by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23 and is nationally ranked among the top 50 hospitals in the nation in seven specialties. Additionally, Tampa General was ranked as "high performing," or among the top 10% of hospitals in the nation, in five more specialties along with 11 procedures and conditions.

Innovation : Tampa General leadership is consistently seeking out advances through technology and new approaches which can be seen in:

Patient Safety: Earlier this year, Tampa General received two coveted qualifications in its journey to becoming fully accredited as a High Reliability organization, which recognizes adherence to international safety and risk management best practice standards.

Research and Education: In affiliation with In affiliation with USF Health Morsani College of Medicine , the next generation of physicians and medical trailblazers are furthering their education at Tampa General, with more than 700 residents assigned for training and research roles in specialty areas. In 2022, Tampa General and USF Health opened the TGH|USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository to drive leading-edge scientific collaboration and research. The biorepository is similar to a high-tech library where researchers, physicians and scientists can access donated samples and correlating data with patient permission for scientific study.

Patient Satisfaction: Enhancing patient satisfaction means augmenting the academic health system's delivery of world-class care and scientific advances while making essential health care services more convenient and accessible for patients. To accomplish this, Tampa General is implementing a $550 million , five-year master facility plan. Since being announced in September 2021 , the largest expansion in the hospital's history, has opened or will begin construction soon on:

Inclusion on the Becker's "Great Hospitals in America" list is the latest among several high-profile recognitions for Tampa General Hospital, including:

To view the Becker's "Great Hospitals in America" list, click here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Senior Communications Specialist

(813) 844-7322 (direct)

(813) 510-6363 (cell)

ehardy@tgh.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital