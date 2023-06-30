Kazuno City in Japan's Akita Prefecture Opens SNS Accounts for Foreign Travelers

KAZUNO, Japan, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

- Video Featuring Kazuno's Charms Introduces Mysterious, Spectacular Spots -

Kazuno City in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Akita opened social networking service (SNS) accounts for foreign visitors to Japan on June 29, 2023. The city government has produced a promotional video using the "Tabisuru Kazuno" (Traveling Kazuno) website operated by Kazuno Kanko Bussan Kosha, a local destination management organization (DMO), running the video on the SNS accounts to attract foreign tourists.

The video, aimed at showing spectacular and mysterious tourist spots in Kazuno City to people around the world, features beautiful scenery and otherwise unknown tourist spots filmed by drones. The video of mysterious and impressive scenes is designed to enchant foreign travelers. The video was released on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. It is part of the Kazuno Municipal Government's efforts to communicate the city's charms to the world and attract international tourists.

For charms of Kazuno City, please visit: https://explorekazuno.jp/ (Japanese)

Kazuno City is home to the "Oyu Stone Circles," a World Cultural Heritage site, as well as three UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage elements--"Dainichido Bugaku" (a form of traditional Japanese court music and dance), "Hanawa Bayashi" (a traditional Japanese performing art form), and "Kemanai Bon Odori" (Buddhist festival dance). The city also has a unique history and prolific traditional culture such as the "Oyu Odaiko (big drum)" and the historic "Osarizawa Mine" site. The city is in a region rich in food culture as it is believed to be the birthplace of "Kiritanpo" or mashed rice kneaded around skewers, an Akita Prefecture specialty.

YouTube:

https://youtube.com/@KazunoJapanTravelGuide-ur2gb (English)

https://youtube.com/@KazunoNhatBankhachdulich-sf8hm (Vietnamese)

TikTok:

https://tiktok.com/@kazuno.japan.travel.us (English)

https://tiktok.com/@kazuno.japan.travel.vn (Vietnamese)

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/kazuno.japan.travel.us (English)

https://www.instagram.com/kazuno.japan.travel.vn (Vietnamese)

Photo spots:

Yuze Valley

It was formed through erosion by the Yoneshiro River. There is a walking trail to enjoy scenery in all four seasons. The clear river water and new lush green leaves bring relief to visitors.

Oyu Stone Circles

This is inscribed as a World Cultural Heritage site, a huge site comprising two stone circles. Visitors can experience the atmosphere of about 4,000 years ago in the vast wilderness preserved since the late Jomon Period.

Fukenoyu

It is known as the oldest onsen (hot spring) in 1,613-meter Mount Hachimantai that straddles the border between Akita and Iwate prefectures. It is not just an open-air spa. There are several outdoor hot-spring baths overlooking the sky where visitors can enjoy the pleasure of onsen, such as bathing in a square wooden bath and an "iwaburo" (rock bath), while feeling nature with their five senses.

About Kazuno City:

It is situated in the north of Akita Prefecture. With a population of 28,016, the city is endowed with rich regional resources such as cultural heritages and specialty products.

