BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS ANNOUNCE POSTHUMOUS ALBUM 'AFRICA UNITE'

LONDON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Marley's immortality continues with Africa Unite, a majestic, posthumous album celebrating the vibrant fusion of Reggae and Afrobeats!

Bob Marley's immortality continues with Africa Unite, a majestic, posthumous album celebrating the vibrant fusion of Reggae and Afrobeats! Africa Unite is an extraordinary album that pays homage to the Reggae icon's greatest hits, beautifully reimagined and infused with the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats. Scheduled for release on August 4, 2023, Africa Unite features inspiring collaborations between Bob Marley's classics and a stellar line-up of contemporary African musicians. (PRNewswire)

Africa Unite is an extraordinary album that pays homage to the Reggae icon's greatest hits, beautifully reimagined and infused with the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats. Scheduled for release on August 4, 2023, Africa Unite features inspiring collaborations between Bob Marley's classics and a stellar line-up of contemporary African musicians. This ten-track masterpiece includes Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Teni, and Oxlade, which will be announced before the album's release. Each artist brings unique flair and artistry, paying tribute to Bob Marley's enduring influence while adding their refreshing voices to his iconic compositions.

Bob Marley's impact on Reggae and Afrobeats music culture is immeasurable. His ageless music transcends borders and generations. This project is no different; it invites listeners on an enchanting musical journey. From the heartwarming rendition of "Waiting In Vain" to the uplifting energy of "Stir It Up," the album showcases the seamless fusion of two extraordinary musical worlds. Backing this album announcement is also the release of the lead single, a new version of Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" performed by Nigeria's rising stars Teni & Oxlade, which truly emulates the original with an afro-fusion kick.

With 'Africa Unite,' Bob Marley's influence continues to resonate, bridging the gap between the past and present. The album not only showcases the global reach of Bob Marley's music but also celebrates the rich tapestry of African rhythms and melodies. By intertwining reggae's soulful vibrations with the infectious energy of Afrobeats, Africa Unite embodies the unity and spirit of collaboration, mirroring the late artist's vision of a harmonious world.

Reflecting on the significance of this album, Bob Marley's daughter Cedella Marley stated, "'Africa Unite' is an album that showcases the importance of Bob Marley in modern day Africa. The artists that feature on this album have reimagined Bob Marley's classics in a way we know he would have loved and been proud of." The release of "Africa Unite" will undoubtedly captivate Bob Marley's loyal fanbase and attract new listeners seeking to experience the magic of his music in a fresh and vibrant way.

ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put Reggae on the global map but as a statesman in his native Jamaica; he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity. The official Bob Marley Facebook page draws more than 74 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and the Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection 'LEGEND' holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard Magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information, visit bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

