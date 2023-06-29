Corteva Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast

INDIANAPOLIS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, August 3, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and its website. The Company will host a live webcast of its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The slide presentation that accompanies the conference call will be posted on the Company's Investor Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Events and Presentations page until August 4, 2024.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the Company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

