Railroads reach agreement to create new direct connection and corridor linking Mexico, Texas and the U.S. Southeast

CALGARY, AB and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) (CSX) and Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) today announced they have reached agreements that when completed will create a new direct CPKC-CSX interchange connection in Alabama.

As part of the series of proposed transactions, CPKC and CSX would each acquire or operate portions of Meridian & Bigbee Railroad, L.L.C. (MNBR), a G&W-owned railway in Mississippi and Alabama, to establish a new freight corridor for shippers that connects Mexico, Texas and the U.S. Southeast.

"This strategic acquisition will bring more shipping options to intermodal, automotive and other customers by providing a new, efficient corridor connecting expanding markets in Mexico, Texas and the U.S. Southeast," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "With this new east-west connection taking advantage of each railway's routes and service, we can extend our reach converting more freight traffic to rail and off our highways."

"CSX is excited to establish this new interchange connection with CPKC which provides shippers with a compelling transportation option with access to markets in Texas and Mexico as well as into the heart of the thriving and dynamic U.S. Southeast," said Joe Hinrichs, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSX. "This new service is a demonstration of our commitment to creating product offerings for shippers that help them leverage the efficiency and sustainability advantages of rail to drive growth."

"We are pleased to have entered into agreements with CSX and CPKC that will enable MNBR to continue providing customers with outstanding short line service from Linden, Alabama, to Meridian, Mississippi, while enabling our Class I partners to create a new connection into the Southeast U.S.," said Jack Hellmann, G&W CEO. "At the same time, we have enhanced several agreements related to other G&W short line railroads and are collaborating on the expansion of our service to Alberta and the Alberta Industrial Heartland in conjunction with CPKC."

The MNBR runs between Meridian, Miss. and Montgomery, Ala., and currently is operated under a combination of ownership and operating agreements.

Under the agreements announced today, CPKC would acquire and operate the segment of the MNBR between Meridian and Myrtlewood, Ala. and CSX would operate the lines currently leased by MNBR east of Myrtlewood. As a result, CPKC and CSX would establish a direct CPKC-CSX interchange at or near Myrtlewood, Ala. In exchange, G&W would acquire certain Canadian properties owned by CPKC and other rights. MNBR would receive rights to continue to provide local service to existing customers on former MNBR-owned lines and connect with other railroads without interchange restrictions.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed and will be addressed in definitive agreements that the parties have agreed to negotiate. Certain portions of the transactions are subject to regulatory review and approval from, or exemption by, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

About Genesee & Wyoming

G&W owns or leases 115 freight railroads with 7,300 employees serving 3,000 customers. The company's North American operations include 110 short line and regional railroads that serve 43 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces over more than 13,000 track-miles. G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 30 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, and industrial railcar switching and repair. G&W is owned by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, L.P. and GIC.

