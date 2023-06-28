Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions Completes Integration of SimpliPhi® Power

Energy Solutions Group Provides Advanced Power Products for

Energy Resilience and Independence

MILWAUKEE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions has completed its integration of industry-leading SimpliPhi Power. Briggs & Stratton acquired the California-based energy storage systems manufacturer in late 2021 and has fully incorporated the company into its business, market strategy and brand. As a result of the acquisition, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions now markets a full line of standby generators along with scalable, intelligent energy storage products under the Briggs & Stratton® brand. With 115 years of company experience in power generation, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions is positioned to meet the evolving energy needs of today's home and business owners.

More frequently occurring severe weather, including hurricanes, ice storms and torrential rain events, is leading to extended power outages. In fact, on average in 2020, electricity customers experienced a total of more than eight hours of power outages throughout the year – the most since the U.S. Energy Information Administration began collecting electricity reliability data.

In addition, according to the White House , an estimated 70 percent of the country's transmission lines are more than 25 years old. An aging infrastructure contributes to increased energy costs and intermittent power interruptions like rolling brown and blackouts that areas of the country are forced to deal with.

"Today's residential and commercial power landscape is changing rapidly. As a result, more homeowners and businesses are looking to become energy resilient by installing standby generators and adding solar panels and battery storage so they can generate their own power," said Tom Rugg, Senior Vice President and President — Energy Solutions at Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions products include PowerProtect™ home standby generators and SimpliPHI™ Energy Storage Systems with safer lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) cylindrical batteries.

PowerProtect home standby generators are available in four different models to meet a variety of residential and commercial needs. The 12, 17, 20 and 26kW units all have a commercial-grade Vanguard ® engine that's built to run continuously for days on end in the toughest environments. 1 They also feature Briggs & Stratton's proprietary NGITech providing more power than comparable models using natural gas, the fuel used in the majority of US homes. Further, the Briggs & Stratton 12kW 1 model has the industry's smallest footprint over 30% smaller than the nearest competitor 2, and is ideal for small and mid-sized homes and businesses. The 26kW 1 unit is the industry's most powerful air-cooled generator and can power a whole house through an outage. 1 The full line of Briggs & Stratton standby generators is equipped with the industry's most comprehensive warranty. 3





The SimpliPHI™ Energy Storage System is an integrated, scalable solution with proprietary hardware and software designed to empower homeowners to store, manage and control energy from multiple generation sources to achieve critical power security and daily cost savings. The system's state-of-the-art technology achieves seamless integration with three core components: a 6 kW4 SimpliPHI inverter, a 4.98 kWh4 LFP battery and EnergyTrak™ management software. LFP batteries have several advantages over other battery chemistries. as they can operate at a much wider temperature range, and are more reliable, allowing them to have a longer lifespan with 10,000 cycles at 80% DoD (depth of discharge). The Briggs & Stratton line of batteries can easily be scaled to increase capacity to 299kWh4 per system

For more information about the products from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions visit briggsandstratton.com .

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

Legal Disclaimers

1. This generator is rated in accordance with UL (Underwriters Laboratories) 2200 (stationary engine generator assemblies) and CSA (Canadian Standards Association) standard C22.2 No. 100-14 (motor and generators). power applications.

2. 30% smaller footprint than competitors in its named class

3. Most comprehensive warranty over time

4. Maximum operating ranges. Refer to Installation Manual for recommended conditions.

All specifications listed are typical/nominal and subject to change without notice.

