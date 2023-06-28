Bramshill Investments speaks at the 2023 Fixed Income Leaders Summit

NAPLES, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Art DeGaetano, founder and chief investment officer of award-winning alternative asset management firm, Bramshill Investments, shares insights on the Federal Reserve and Market Opportunities at the Fixed Income Leaders Summit.

DeGaetano discussed his firm's alignment with the Federal Reserve's expectation of higher interest rates. He expressed doubts about the Fed's confidence in their forward guidance, citing historical missteps. He also highlighted attractive investment opportunities in sectors such as residential real estate and preferred debt, emphasizing the importance of meticulous analysis and back testing. Additionally, he commented on other promising bonds, including undervalued financial assets and the firm's underweight position in high yield. He emphasized Bramshill Investments' focus on the macro perspective rather than solely relying on the Fed's guidance, projecting that Fed funds would remain between 4-6% for the next three to four years. Regarding the upcoming election, DeGaetano speculated on potential social issues that would require attention and cautioned about a possible decline in risk asset performance over time. He also shared his shorter-term view on President Biden's potential reelection and predicted a transition to a race between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom.

Click here for more detail on Art DeGaetano's keynote interview at the Fixed Income Leaders Summit.

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $4.25 billion in assets under management (as of 5/31/2023). The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over thirteen years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com

