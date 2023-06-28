Bloomberg Simplifies Data Management with New Snowflake Native App in the Data Cloud

Data License Plus (DL+) Snowflake Native App provides ease of access to modeled Bloomberg Data

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that its Data License Plus (DL+) offering now powers a Snowflake Native App that will allow mutual customers to provision their set of Bloomberg Data License subscriptions in the Snowflake Data Cloud and configure a ready-to-use environment that is already hydrated with fully modeled Bloomberg data and multi-vendor ESG content — all within minutes.

DL+ is Bloomberg's cloud-based data management solution that aggregates, organizes, and links a customer's licensed Bloomberg data and ESG content from multiple providers over multiple delivery channels. Bloomberg Data License content includes reference, pricing, regulatory data, corporate actions, ESG data, and operational workflows. The content covers more than 50 million securities and 40,000 data fields.

The solution allows customers to control the scheduling of data refresh to meet the strict requirements of their operational flows and allows customers to build on cloud technologies while maintaining transparency, consistency, quality, stability and the specific dataset needs of their organization.

DL+ enables the distribution of this data to systems, applications and users, through a diverse set of collection and publication technologies. In addition, DL+ offers features that link a customer's custom identifiers, multi-vendor ESG data and custom ESG data all enriched with Bloomberg Data License data.

"Bloomberg is one of the leading organizations building in the Data Cloud, with a Snowflake Native App readily available to easily bring unique insights to end users and enabling them to unlock value with just a few clicks," said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake. "By being Powered by Snowflake, Bloomberg is able to distribute its app to thousands of Snowflake customers, without these customers having to move or expose their data."

Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, announced that the Snowflake Native App Framework (public preview on AWS) is now available for developers to build and test apps natively in the Data Cloud with additional distribution and monetization capabilities in public preview soon. Snowflake Native Apps usher in a new era of data collaboration, enabling developers with the tools needed to create robust apps quickly with Snowflake's high availability and auto-scalability, all the while reducing security and procurement hurdles for customers because the apps run directly within the customers' Snowflake accounts.

"We're thrilled to announce this initiative with Snowflake, which is the latest in Bloomberg's ongoing investment in seamless, efficient access to Bloomberg data in the cloud," said Don Huff, Global Head of Client Services and Operations at Bloomberg Data Management Services. "Customers are grappling with a deluge of data and need to be able to access it in their environment of choice, more efficiently than ever before. Integrating DL+ with the Snowflake Native App Framework showcases our ability to find innovative ways to provide sophisticated, cloud-based data management tools to support data consistency, transparency, and access across an organization in whichever environment customers prefer."

The new Bloomberg DL+ Snowflake Native App is designed to make accessing data and applications across the enterprise even easier and more efficient. Further, the app offers:

Easy to configure, step by step guidance for DL+ delivery into a customer's Snowflake data environment

Preparation and maintenance of a dynamic relational model within Snowflake to reflect Bloomberg's Unified Data Model

The ability to set up a data pipeline for delivery in minutes

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

