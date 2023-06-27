WiMi Hologram Cloud Launched Its Real-time Networked Holographic Microscopy Interactive Technology

BEIJING, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the launch of a real-time networked holographic microscopy interactive technology that significantly improves resolution along the optical axis (lateral and axial resolution: 0.4 μμm and 0.8 μμm, respectively). Three collimated LEDs with different colors (RGB) are used to impact the sample from three different directions. Each camera channel records an independent hologram generated by the interference between the incident light and the light scattered by the object. These three holographic digital images are transferred to the GPU for computation to calculate the three corresponding volume reconstructions. The signals of each way in the current reconstruction suffer from axial resolution differences, but their overlap returns a volumetric image with an equivalent surface profile very close to the surface of a simple microscopic object.

The technology supports user interaction through VR devices. Users can create, destroy, select, and move independently using gestures (i.e., grabs) or more complex remote control interactions. When the engine detects an event related to a capture's creation, destruction, or displacement, data describing the updated capture configuration is sent to the Holographic Engine via a network connection. The holographic engine runs on a computer that controls the optical hardware in a separate lab. When an update request is received from the VR Engine, the Holographic Engine computes an optimized digital hologram on the GPU and displays it directly on the Spatial Light Modulator. The collimated infrared laser beam is reflected from the SLM and phase modulated so that the diffraction-limited spots produced after propagation through the microscope objective have the exact spatial alignment as their virtual counterparts. Each of these spots is used as an optical capture that can be used to grasp and manipulate small dielectric objects. Typically, the capture rearrangement will result in rapid motion of nearby objects, captured in the hologram and processed by the holographic engine in real-time. The obtained volume reconstruction is segmented to extract all relevant geometric features of the identified objects. These geometric data are sent back to the VR Engine to update the geometric parameters of the object, providing a virtual representation of the real object for interactive manipulation under the microscope.

The SLM refreshes at 60 Hz, corresponding to a minimum latency of 17 ms for the hologram display, which ensures a smooth interactive experience. Phase modulation is displayed on the SLM to generate an optical capture at the position indicated by the 3D alignment of the virtual handle. Phase modulation is displayed on the VR headset for numerical reconstruction, tracking, and rendering of the original hologram previously recorded on the camera's three color channels. The technology uses virtual hands to grab objects and arrange them into 3D holographic configurations that can be examined immersively and in real-time, allowing users to manipulate them directly through gestures and real-time immersive feedback. The technology can significantly simplify micro-assembly tasks, especially for users with no previous experience in microscopy and capture.

This technology from WiMi also enables a series of tools to track objects and observe the temporal evolution of their coordinates on display. Using holographic optical tweezers, users can dynamically align multiple captures in 3D. Users can precisely align multiple colloidal particles or live cells in a controlled spatial configuration to study their stochastic behavior under reproducible initial conditions and biological interactions during growth. The technology can also grasp and rotate micromachined objects with complex shapes that can be used as tools for advanced microscopy applications. And the VR interface simplifies and accelerates the assembly of multi-component microsystems and allows direct manipulation through gestures and real-time immersive feedback.

Holographic imaging of objects of size comparable to the wavelength of light, like bacteria, is a rather challenging task. Volume reconstruction represents the convolution of the actual object shape by a point spread function that approximates a 3D Gaussian and results in a blurred final 3D image (especially along the vertical axis). The technique has reliable a priori information about the shapes. With the volume reconstruction, the method can infer the geometric parameters of these shapes and, using the marching cube algorithm, reconstruct the volume image, which is executed on the holographic engine GPU and outputs a polygon mesh whose vertices and triangles are sent over the Internet to the VR engine for real-time rendering.

WiMi's technology presents a powerful interface to merge 3D microscopy and microscopic manipulation of holography through virtual reality. It provides an immersive and interactive experience of microscopic phenomena, allowing users to observe dynamic phenomena occurring around them in real-time and to grasp, move and construct 3D spatial arrangements of microscopic objects and living cells using virtual hands. This approach can be extended to many different orientations. All this holographic interactive digital information can be used to teach, conduct experiments, and observe the microscopic world in the first person. This provides a unique and powerful experience of controlling a microscopic world populated by cells and colloidal particles.

