Medicus IT Promotes West Ferry to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Bringing Extensive Financial Expertise and Impressive Educational Background to the Team

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a leading provider of healthcare IT solutions, is excited to announce the promotion of West Ferry to the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With an impressive background in financial management and a deep understanding of the healthcare industry, West Ferry enhances the Medicus IT executive leadership team in this elevated role, bringing a wealth of experience, strategic insight, and an impressive educational background.

"His outstanding commitment and dedication for the last five years, coupled with his financial expertise, industry knowledge, and impressive educational background, make him the perfect fit for his new role." - Chris Jann , CEO of Medicus IT

West Ferry holds a BBA in Finance from the University of Georgia and a BBA in Accountancy from Georgia State University. His hard work and education led to his Certified Public Accountant certification in early 2011. This exceptional educational foundation, combined with a proven track record in financial leadership roles, positions West as a highly qualified and accomplished professional in the field of finance.

As CFO, West Ferry will oversee and optimize Medicus' financial operations. His role includes managing financial planning and analysis, enhancing financial performance, implementing effective risk management practices, and driving our acquisition and integration activities. With a keen eye for detail and a strategic mindset, he will contribute to Medicus' long-term financial sustainability and position the company for further success in the dynamic healthcare IT landscape.

"We are delighted to promote West Ferry to the position of our new Chief Financial Officer," said Chris Jann, CEO of Medicus IT. "His outstanding commitment and dedication for the last five years, coupled with his financial expertise, industry knowledge, and impressive educational background, make him the perfect fit for his new role. We are confident that West's leadership will contribute significantly to our financial growth and reinforce our position as a strategic provider of healthcare IT solutions."

Reflecting on his new role, West Ferry expressed enthusiasm and dedication to Medicus' vision, mission, purpose, and values. "I am genuinely honored to be recognized by this promotion. Medicus' commitment to delivering innovative and secure IT solutions to the healthcare industry aligns perfectly with my professional values. I am excited to leverage my expertise to drive growth, optimize operational efficiencies, and ensure the highest standards of financial integrity. I am confident we will achieve remarkable success with the talented team at Medicus."

West Ferry enjoys spending quality time with his wife and four daughters in his free time. They share a love for sports and can often be found passionately cheering on the University of Georgia Bulldogs. This dedication extends beyond their family bonding and reminds West of the importance of teamwork and loyalty—values that he brings to his professional endeavors.

Medicus IT is confident that West Ferry's promotion will further strengthen its financial capabilities and position the company for continued growth. As a trusted partner in healthcare IT solutions, Medicus looks forward to West Ferry's positive impact in his expanded capacity.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,000 providers, with over 40,000 users across 2000 locations.

