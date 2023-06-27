Kroger Sweetens Fourth of July Celebrations with Dazzling Desserts.

Patriotic treats for the whole family to enjoy

CINCINNATI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared its limited edition patriotic sweet treats and desserts to enjoy in celebration of Independence Day.

"The Fourth of July is a time to come together to celebrate America's independence. It is a time to gather with friends and family over backyard barbecues, roasting s'mores around a fire, and watching fireworks light up the night sky," said Tom Duncan, Vice President and Head of Marketing for Kroger. "No matter how you choose to celebrate, Kroger is grateful to play a part in so many gatherings to help our customer's honor the holiday."

Bakery items for all occasions: Kroger has all the bakery items customers need to celebrate America's birthday, from desserts decorated with stars and stripes to customer favorites, such as cheesecake and cookies.

Products to try:

Bakery Fresh Goodness Red, White & Blue M&M Cookies

Bakery Fresh Goodness Angel Food Cake

Bakery Fresh Goodness Assorted Patriotic Cupcakes

Private Selection Patriotic Pie

Private Selection Cheesecake

Bakery Fresh Goodness Strawberry Crunch Cake

Ice Cream and novelties to help cool off: Cold popsicles and ice cream cones are the best way to beat the heat when soaking up the sun or watching a firework display under the stars with family and friends.

Products to try:

Kroger Deluxe Limited Edition Red, White & Blue Ice Cream

Bomb Pop Original Cherry Lime & Blue Raspberry Flavor Ice Pops

Kroger Arctic Blasters Strawberry Shortcake Bars

Outshine Strawberry Fruit Bars

Kroger Ice Cream Cake Cone Cups topped with your favorite ice cream flavor

Keep it fresh with DIY desserts: Making sweet treats can be just as fun as eating them. For a family-friendly activity, the retailer recommends trying these fresh no-bake desserts teaming with seasonal fruits and sure to satisfy even the sweetest tooth.

What to make:

Recreate Old Glory with angel food cake, whipped cream, strawberries and blueberries.

Make your own red, white and blue fruit skewers featuring apples, bananas and black seedless grapes with fruit dip on the side

Build a red, white and blue ice cream trifle layered with vanilla ice cream, cherries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and crushed graham crackers, topped with whipped cream and drizzle of hot fudge sauce

Kroger is the one-stop shop for all the products customers need to enjoy a festive Fourth of July celebration, including:

Grilling favorites such as Private Selection Burgers, Ribs, Oscar Mayer Hotdogs, Beyond Burgers, shrimp, salmon, steaks and more

All things fresh including salads, Kroger Veggie trays, Kroger Sweet Corn on the Cob (four-pack), snacking tomatoes, red cherries, peaches, watermelons, kabobs and hamburger toppers

BBQ essentials, like Blue Rhino Propane tanks, Kroger Instant Light Ridged Charcoal, camp chairs, coolers and Kroger Broad Spectrum SPF

Ready-to-eat items from Home Chef, including St. Louis Style Ribs and fried and baked chicken

Customers can find all the sweet treats, summertime essentials and more by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

