Kajeet Awarded Contract by Choice Partners National Purchasing Cooperative

New Procurement Vehicle Gives Public Sector Agencies Streamlined Access and Competitive Pricing for Kajeet Products and Services

MCLEAN, Va., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, the leading wireless connectivity and device management provider for education, government, and commercial markets, today announced the availability of a new procurement vehicle for education and local government solutions through Choice Partners. As a national purchasing cooperative, Choice Partners carefully evaluates vendors to give its members confidence in complying with purchasing requirements while eliminating the lengthy bidding process. As an awarded vendor, Kajeet will enable schools and local governments to purchase WiFi hotspots, school bus WiFi, LTE-embedded laptops and home wireless routers to close the digital divide for students and communities; as well as solutions to enhance security, reduce costs and enhance revenue using 4G and 5G carrier networks for all public agencies.

This partnership will streamline the technology procurement process for school districts and local government leaders

"We are honored to be named a procurement vehicle by Choice Partners," said Michael Flood, senior vice president of Public Sector at Kajeet. "This partnership will significantly streamline the technology procurement process for school districts and local government leaders, enabling them to efficiently obtain the innovative connectivity solutions they need to close the digital divide, improve citizen services and achieve agency objectives. Our goal is to ensure that every student and community has access to reliable and affordable connectivity solutions for today's digital world."

Choice Partners is a division of the Harris County Department of Education . Since the 1960's, Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) has been providing cooperative purchasing services. Rebranded in 2012 as Choice Partners, the cooperative traces its history as one of the first government cooperatives in Texas and now a trusted purchasing resource for organizations across Texas and throughout the United States. All transactions are made through an easy-to-use online vendor marketplace.

As an awarded vendor with Choice Partners, Kajeet extends its reach and makes its innovative connectivity solutions readily accessible to a wider range of institutions. Kajeet currently supports over 2,500 public sector agencies across the U.S. and Canada, including K-12 and higher education, public libraries, mass transit, housing authorities, transportation departments, police, EMS and more.

To view Kajeet products available on Choice Partners contract #23-036SG-05, visit: http://www.kajeet.net/purchasing

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet's private network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel®, includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations connect over a million devices around the world. To learn more, visit kajeet.com

About Choice Partners

Choice Partners is a national purchasing cooperative that offers quality, legal procurement, and contract solutions to meet government purchasing requirements. With a focus on efficiency and customer satisfaction, Choice Partners has become a trusted resource for organizations across Texas and throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.choicepartners.org.

