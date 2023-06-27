Guilt-Free Peanut Pleasures

Three Recipes for Tasty and Nutritious Summertime Treats

ALBANY, Ga. , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A summer indulgence that's guilt-free and packed with nutrition is possible. It all starts with a base of peanut butter or peanuts since just one serving of this mighty superfood delivers protein, fiber, healthy fats and 19 vitamins and minerals.

This Peanut Butter Strawberry Crisp is easy to make and perfect for summer. With naturally sweet strawberries and crunchy peanuts, it’s a tasty, guilt-free treat. Plus, the combination delivers a great dose of healthy foods. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and fiber. Peanuts deliver 19 vitamins and minerals, 7 grams of protein, heart healthy fats and fiber, all for about 18 cents per serving. For tasty and healthy recipes with peanuts and peanut butter, visit peanutinstitute.com. (PRNewswire)

The Peanut Institute is sharing three recipes for summertime treats that combine peanuts with other nutritious ingredients like bananas, cottage cheese, Greek yogurt and strawberries to make ice cream, popsicles and a crunchy crisp.

"Indulging in a sweet treat once in a while is perfectly fine but you want to avoid consuming empty calories. When a craving hits, take a moment and then make a smart choice that satisfies the craving and is healthy," says Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist and research director for The Peanut Institute. "Including peanuts in a treat or as a snack makes sense since they are a nutrient-dense food that's affordable."

For example, three of the 19 minerals and vitamins that peanuts contain are niacin, vitamin E and magnesium.

Digging deeper, peanuts provide 25% of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of niacin, which aids skin and nerve function and the digestive system. Plus, dietary niacin protects against Alzheimer's disease and cognitive decline.1 Peanuts are also an excellent source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that supports immune function and is a "hard-to-get" nutrient for men and women.2 In addition, per serving, peanuts deliver 12% of the RDA of magnesium, which has been found to aid heart rhythm, the immune system, blood pressure, bones and even blood sugar. Magnesium intake is also associated with reduced inflammation and a reduced risk of metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.3,4

Ice Cream Two Ways

These non-traditional ice cream recipes allow young and old to indulge without the bulge since 15-18% of calories from peanuts and peanut products aren't absorbed by the body.5,6

Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

In a food processor, blend together three frozen bananas, ¼ cup peanut butter and three tablespoons milk until very smooth. Top with melted peanut butter, chopped peanuts and chocolate chunks.

Peanut Butter Cup Cottage Cheese Ice Cream

In a food processor, blend together a 24-ounce container of full-fat cottage cheese, ½ cup peanut butter and ¼ cup plus two tablespoons maple syrup until smooth. Stir in four chopped peanut butter cups and three tablespoons chopped peanuts. Spoon the mixture into a loaf pan and place in the freezer for 3-4 hours until firm. To serve, thaw for 10 minutes for easy scooping and top with additional chopped peanuts.

PB Pops

Relying on coffee or sugary sweets for a boost can lead to a feeling of sluggishness later on. Since peanuts are an energy-dense food7, the plant-based protein and healthy fats deliver a sustained lift.

In a food processor, blend together 1 ½ cups canned coconut milk, one cup plain Greek yogurt, ¾ cup peanut butter and ¼ cup maple syrup until smooth. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze. Melt and stir together one cup chocolate chips and one tablespoon coconut oil. Remove frozen pops, drizzle with chocolate and sprinkle with ¼ roasted chopped peanuts.

Peanut Butter Strawberry Crisp

Taking a snack break with peanuts supports both the mind and body since peanuts contain p-coumaric acid, an antioxidant that can help reduce stress, anxiety8 and depression – all while improving memory function.9

Mix together five cups quartered strawberries, 1/3 cup sugar and three tablespoons cornstarch. Pour mixture into a 7x10 baking dish and set aside. Using a fork, mix together 1 ½ cup peanuts, 1 ½ cups rolled oats, ½ cup cold butter, 1/3 cup brown sugar, ½ teaspoon cinnamon and two tablespoons gluten free flour. Place on top of strawberry mixture and bake for 20-30 minutes at 375 degrees. If desired, top with low calorie ice cream or a dollop of vanilla yogurt.

For the latest health news and recipe ideas that incorporate peanuts and peanut butter, visit PeanutInstitute.com. The Peanut Institute also provides updates on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and Pinterest .

Based in Albany, Ga., The Peanut Institute is a non-profit organization supporting nutrition research and developing educational programs to encourage healthful lifestyles that include peanuts and peanut products. The Peanut Institute pursues its mission through research programs, educational initiatives and the promotion of healthful lifestyles to consumers of all ages. As an independent forum, The Peanut Institute is uniquely positioned to work with all segments of the food industry, the research community, academia, consumer organizations and governmental institutions.

